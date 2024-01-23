Saintseneca – “Soft Axe”

New Music January 23, 2024 10:48 AM By Chris DeVille

Saintseneca – “Soft Axe”

New Music January 23, 2024 10:48 AM By Chris DeVille

All of the sudden it’s been almost six years since Saintseneca released an album. But when not producing other projects like superviolet’s debut, Zac Little has cranked out an EP’s worth of one-off tunes in the interim: 2019’s “Wait A Minute,” “In A Van,” and “Winter Breaking,” 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone,” 2022’s “Wild Violent.”

Today he adds another excellent song to the pile. Saintseneca’s new single “Soft Axe” starts out quietly, with just Little’s quavering voice and some pristinely echoing guitar. But over the course of six and a half minutes, it expands into something loud and expansive, with an arrangement that reminds me of Jens Lekman’s sampled string sections. “You could cut me down as long as you drag me in the house” is the lyric that sticks with me here. “I think of this as a post-holiday jam, a lullaby for discarded trees in an insatiable world,” Little says. “I’ve always aspired to write seasonal, yet evergreen songs…”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
01/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
01/25 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/28 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

2 days ago 0

Billy Joel Teases “Turn The Lights Back On,” First New Music In 17 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest