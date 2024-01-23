All of the sudden it’s been almost six years since Saintseneca released an album. But when not producing other projects like superviolet’s debut, Zac Little has cranked out an EP’s worth of one-off tunes in the interim: 2019’s “Wait A Minute,” “In A Van,” and “Winter Breaking,” 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone,” 2022’s “Wild Violent.”

Today he adds another excellent song to the pile. Saintseneca’s new single “Soft Axe” starts out quietly, with just Little’s quavering voice and some pristinely echoing guitar. But over the course of six and a half minutes, it expands into something loud and expansive, with an arrangement that reminds me of Jens Lekman’s sampled string sections. “You could cut me down as long as you drag me in the house” is the lyric that sticks with me here. “I think of this as a post-holiday jam, a lullaby for discarded trees in an insatiable world,” Little says. “I’ve always aspired to write seasonal, yet evergreen songs…”

Listen below.

<a href="https://saintseneca.bandcamp.com/track/soft-axe">Soft Axe by Saintseneca</a>

TOUR DATES:

01/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

01/25 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/28 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye