Drake Congratulates 2024 Grammy Winners: “This Show Doesn’t Dictate Shit”

Drake has message for the 2024 Grammy winners this year: “This show doesn’t dictate shit.” The rapper posted some text on his Instagram story as awards were being handed out during the pre-show premiere ceremony: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret (literally you can google it) congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world”

Drake was nominated for four awards at this year’s ceremony, all alongside 21 Savage for their collaborative album Her Loss. It lost in all four categories it was up for: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Drake has boycotted the Grammys for a couple years, either refusing to submit his music for consideration or withdrawing his nominations. But Her Loss was submitted for consideration.

On last year’s For All The Dogs, Drake vented about losing the Best New Artist award to Esperanza Spalding in 2011. Over the years, Drake has won five Grammy awards and been nominated 55 times.