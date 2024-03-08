Dave Grohl loves Paul McCartney. We know this. He’s shown it again and again. McCartney and all of Nirvana’s surviving members recorded a song together and played SNL in 2012. McCartney appeared on a Foo Fighters album, and Grohl and McCartney once appeared on a Ringo Starr track together. Grohl and McCartney have performed together a bunch of times, and Grohl has covered many McCartney songs. Last night, he did it again.

Every year, the Love Rocks NYC benefit comes to Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. It happened again last night, and the lineup featured Grohl alongside the Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short, and a bunch of others. Grohl ended the night, playing the Foo Fighters song “Everlong” and then closing out with a cover of “Live And Let Die,” the classic and oft-covered 1973 Bond theme from Paul McCartney’s band Wings. He did just fine. Watch the cover below.

This wasn’t Dave Grohl’s first time covering Wings or even “Live And Let Die.” Grohl joined the Zac Brown Band to do that song at a 2016 show in LA. The Foo Fighters also did “Band On The Run” in 2007, and then Grohl joined McCartney onstage at Glastonbury to play that song in 2022. Grohl has really been in the benefit zone lately. Later this month, he’ll play his Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Josh Homme’s Sweet Stuff benefit in LA. The Foo Fighters also played a Power To The Patients benefit in Washington, DC on Tuesday, and Grohl cooked barbecue for unhoused people during the Super Bowl a few weeks ago.

Other stuff happened at the Love Rocks NYC benefit, too. The night was heavy on collaborative cover songs. Here, for instance, is the Black Keys doing Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” with Marcus King.

Hozier brought out Allison Russell to do Stevie Wonder’s “Living For The City,” and Russell also did Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young’s “Teach Your Children” with Emily King and Lucius.

Conan O’Brien covered Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” with the 2001 intro and everything.

And there was a Bill Murray sighting.