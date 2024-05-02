Watch Doja Cat Talk About Her Dance-Battle Past & Perform “Acknowledge Me” On Fallon

Doja Cat might not be for the children, but she’s apparently safe for the viewers of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Last month, Doja headlined Coachella and released seven new songs on the deluxe version of her Scarlet album. Last night, she was on Fallon, where she performed and sat down for an interview.

Doja Cat has a long history of saying spicy shit, but she didn’t do any of that on Fallon; I guess she saves that for the internet. She did tell the crowd not to look at her ass when she was helping Jimmy Fallon into one of her backup dancers’ costumes, which was pretty funny. During the interview, Doja seemed embarrassed to talk about her history in dance-battle crews. She also promised that her future European tour is “going to be a very hairy show” and remembered her first concert, where she got pulled onstage at an Earth, Wind & Fire show at five years old.

Sadly, Doja Cat did not perform with the Roots, though she and Jimmy Fallon did do some of the “Demons” choreography while the band played that instrumental. Instead, for her performance, Doja did the recent bonus track “Acknowledge Me”; I have to assume that it’s Roman Reigns-inspired. She had a whole phalanx of backup singers and dancers with her, and she made a big production out of it. Watch the performance and the interview below.

The deluxe version of Scarlet is out now on Kemosabe/RCA.