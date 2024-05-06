Lana Del Rey Announces First US Stadium Show

Lana Del Rey Announces First US Stadium Show

Lana Del Rey has achieved stadium status. The world-building alt-pop singer already played two concerts at Mexico City’s Foro Sol last year, and now — after headlining Coachella and popping up at Stagecoach — she is adding her first stadium gig in the US. She’ll play “a special, one-night-only” show June 20 at Fenway Park in Boston. Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 8 at 10AM ET, with general onsale to follow this Friday via Live Nation.

Who might make a special appearance at this concert? The Weeknd? Halsey? Miranda Lambert? Noah Kahan? Clairo? Perhaps a Boston figure like Steven Tyler or Nomar Garciaparra? The possibilities are endless.

