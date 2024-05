A couple months ago, Rico Nasty teamed up with Boys Noize for an EP called HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, the latest in a series of collaborations that has included songs with Eyedress, the Drums, and 100 gecs. It’s been a couple years since Rico’s most recent solo album, though — 2022’s Album Of The Week-worthy Las Ruinas — and today she’s back with a new track of her own, “BLEACH BROWS,” which was produced by ilykimchi and coucouchloe. Check it out below.