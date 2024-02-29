Maryland rapper Rico Nasty is a free spirit and an open-eared collaborator. In the time since releasing her 2022 album Las Ruinas, Rico has made music with people like Megan Thee Stallion, 100 gecs, and the Drums. For a while now, Rico has been teasing the release of “Arintintin,” the new single that she recorded with veteran German dance producer Boys Noize. Today, the track arrives along with the announcement of the pair’s EP HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ.

Rico Nasty and Boys Noize go back a few years, and they’ve already collaborated on the 2020 track “Girl Crush” and the 2021 “Flo Milli” collab “Money.” In a press release, Rico goes into more detail about their history:

Me and Boys Noize started working back in 2018… We finally met in real life after being mutuals for like a year. We did one session, it was fire! And then a few months later ended up on the Friendship Cruise together (for the first time). After the cruise, we made “Money” (feat. Flo Milli) and “1+1” — a song you’ll hear very soon on this project. Fast forward again, maybe 3-4 years, and we did a couple more sessions. We kept gravitating towards techno dance music. He started putting me on to German dance music, and we traded a bunch of songs back and forth. Little by little over a few days, we ended up making three more songs that we really loved and decided we wanted to share with the world. Every session was so much fun and I’m sure that energy is felt across all of these tracks. One of my favorite songs on the project is… all of them. That’s why she is so short!! Talk to you later and see you guys soon.

“Arintintin” is a fun, bouncy electro track without much rapping. Instead, it’s driven by a euphoric gibberish hook. Rico plays electroclash ice queen, and she seems to be having a great time. Listen to the track below.

HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ is out 3/29.