Over the past few months, The Flenser has been sharing tracks off the label’s forthcoming Low tribute compilation Your Voice Is Not Enough, with contributions by Have A Nice Life, Drowse & Lula Asplund, Planning For Burial, and Allison Lorenzen. Today, the California musician Kathryn Mohr — who we last heard from on the 2022 EP Holly — has offered up her take on “Cut,” from Low’s 1994 debut I Could Live In Hope.

“It was the lyrics that immediately drew me into this song,” Mohr said. “The intimacy of a hair cut. The loss of a version of someone you knew as they turn themselves inside out to survive. It’s one of the saddest things in the world to me, watching someone harden and loose themselves to their pain.”

Listen below.