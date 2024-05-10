Paramore, who are not breaking up, performed for the first time in six months after a series of show cancelations. They are the opener for the latest leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which kicked back up in France on Thursday. Paramore are scheduled to open for all of the European dates, which run through the end of August. Tonight they performed their cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” live for the first time. It was recorded for the Stop Making Sense tribute album, which is out next week. Watch some video below.

Que mulher é essa? 🥵 O Paramore apresentou hoje, pela primeira vez, o cover de Burning Down The House ao vivo! 🎥 maximkuzlin #ParamoreTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xYNgsiKAWU — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) May 9, 2024

Estreia de Burning Down The House ao vivo! #ParamoreTheErasTour

pic.twitter.com/egjS244d26 — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) May 9, 2024