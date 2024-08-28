The New York producer Evilgiane, founder of the Surf Gang collective, has cultivated a reputation as one of the most inventive, energetic sonic experimenters working in rap. In the recent past, Evilgiane produced tracks like Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” Earl Sweatshirt’s “Making The Band (Danity Kane),” and Maxo Kream’s “Bang The Bus” and “Eye Know.” This year, Evilgiane released his #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 mixtape and teamed up with Georgia-based rapper on the collaborative album Evilslime. Now, Evilgiane’s got a new track with Nourished By Time.

Nourished By Time, aka Baltimore bedroom-R&B musician Marcus Brown, is on a relentless come-up of his own. Last year, Nourished By Time’s breakout album Erotic Probiotic 2 appeared on lots of best-of lists, including our own. This year, Nourished By Time has released the Catching Chickens EP and the compilation track “I Guess I Got My Answer,” and he also guested on Kevin Abstract’s single “Creek.”

Oddly, the new Evilgiane/Nourished By Time collab “Instant Death,” which also features Surf Gang member Goner, doesn’t include any vocals or any beats. Instead, it’s a haunted instrumental, with a pretty but vaguely ominous piano figure remaining on repeat while we hear a screaming, pyrotechnic guitar solo off in the distance. Check it out below.

Evilgiane will play a New York Boiler Room set with Snow Strippers and Eera tomorrow night; you can RSVP here.