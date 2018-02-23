Features
Credit:
Shervin Lainez
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – February 2018
This time last year, I read Bob Porter's
Soul Jazz
, a really interesting book that provided a kind of alternate history of jazz from the…
Phil Freeman
|
February 23, 2018 - 9:09 am
Credit:
Dr. Lonnie Smith (photographer: Mark Sheldon)
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – January 2018
Welcome to Ugly Beauty, Year Two. Writing this column last year was a genuine thrill, almost entirely because of the people who read it and…
Phil Freeman
|
January 22, 2018 - 1:26 pm
Credit:
Jude Goergen
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – December 2017
Sunny Murray died 12/8, at the age of 81, in Paris, where he’d lived for decades. Murray was one of the most important drummers in…
Phil Freeman
|
December 26, 2017 - 8:34 am
Credit:
Vincent Herring photographed by Jimmy Katz
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – November 2017
A week ago, on November 10, I caught guitarist John McLaughlin's farewell US tour at NJPAC in Newark, NJ. I haven't paid much attention to…
Phil Freeman
|
November 17, 2017 - 4:33 pm
Credit:
Wadada Leo Smith photographed by Jori Grönroos
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – October 2017
On Friday, October 6, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago played their first New York show since 2004. The last time they were in town, original…
Phil Freeman
|
October 20, 2017 - 11:49 am
Credit:
Kamasi Washington via Technique Publicity
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – September 2017
I don't really listen to podcasts. I've never been converted to the format for several reasons. The first of those is that I don't have…
Phil Freeman
|
September 22, 2017 - 10:08 am
Credit:
Vijay Iyer Sextet photo by Lynne Harty, courtesy of ECM Records
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – August 2017
One of the first lessons I learned when I was first getting into jazz, back at the dawn of time, was Follow The Sidemen. If…
Phil Freeman
|
August 18, 2017 - 3:10 pm
Credit:
Michael Crommett
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – July 2017
Joe Fields died earlier this month, on 7/12. He was 88. You've probably never heard of him; I hadn't until the news of his death…
Phil Freeman
|
July 21, 2017 - 1:37 pm
Credit:
Pierrick Guidou
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – June 2017
The Vision Festival is a totally unique event on the New York jazz scene. Every year, Patricia Nicholson-Parker (wife of bassist William Parker) and the…
Phil Freeman
|
June 23, 2017 - 10:49 am
Credit:
jaimie branch photographed by Mark Pallman
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – May 2017
Do you buy CD box sets? (Please answer in the comments; I'm genuinely curious.) I do. In the last couple of years, I've probably bought…
Phil Freeman
|
May 19, 2017 - 9:57 am
Credit:
Danny Clinch
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – April 2017
On March 27, a little less than a week after
last month’s Ugly Beauty
was published, alto saxophonist Arthur Blythe died. This wasn’t a surprise…
Phil Freeman
|
April 21, 2017 - 12:27 pm
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – March 2017
If you don't follow Jazz Twitter, you probably missed the biggest (well, loudest, anyway) jazz story of the month. About three weeks ago, pianist Ethan…
Phil Freeman
|
March 24, 2017 - 9:35 am
Credit:
Craig Taborn's Daylight Ghosts Band, L-R: Chris Speed, Dave King, Chris Lightcap, Craig Taborn. Photo by Bart Babinski.
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – February 2017
February is Black History Month, so let's talk about blackness in jazz. That'll be fun, right?
Phil Freeman
|
February 24, 2017 - 11:19 am
Credit:
Jimmy Katz
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – January 2017
Welcome to Stereogum’s monthly jazz column! Jazz has an amazing and exhaustively documented past; classic albums are constantly being reissued, and newly discovered live recordings…
Phil Freeman
|
January 20, 2017 - 10:01 am
