Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

MY SISTER TEACHES CELLO
SHE REPORTS THAT HER NEW STUDENTS CALL SHARPS “HASHTAGS”
CONCERTO IN F HASHTAG
— Marian Call (@mariancall) September 6, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|dansolo
|Score:37 | Sep 3rd
|
Honestly, I couldn’t imagine a scenario where “rapping Taylor banger” was even listenable so I have to admit my expectations are exceeded.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “…Ready For It?”
|#9
|dcapp
|Score:40 | Sep 5th
|
This is a bad take, Tom was already too tall to write about music, and now he’s gotten too old.
|Posted in: Somehow, We Are Absolutely Ready For Taylor Swift’s Rapping-About-Being-Horny-Over-Dubstep Single
|#8
|tangdisney
|Score:46 | Sep 5th
|
bad take that song sux
|Posted in: Somehow, We Are Absolutely Ready For Taylor Swift’s Rapping-About-Being-Horny-Over-Dubstep Single
|#7
|TelevisionMan
|Score:50 | Sep 5th
|
It was incredibly dumb for Hillary to not even campaign in Minnesota, WI.
|Posted in: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Blasts Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments
|#6
|neckermanncj
|Score:51 | Sep 1st
|
“The National have never been a lyrics-first band”
I strongly disagree.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: The National Sleep Well Beast
|#5
|kensuke kimachi
|Score:53 | Sep 5th
|
*“…Ready For It?” is out in the world now, and the world doesn’t feel the same anymore.”* Really?
|Posted in: Somehow, We Are Absolutely Ready For Taylor Swift’s Rapping-About-Being-Horny-Over-Dubstep Single
|#4
|padfoot24
|Score:53 | Sep 6th
|
Thanks for the ASSEDUCATION
|Posted in: St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”
|#3
|moonjock
|Score:58 | Sep 3rd
|
You should probably see if theyre ok
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “…Ready For It?”
|#2
|crania americana
|Score:65 | Sep 3rd
|
Finally someone had the guts to make Gwen Stefani’s version of Yeezus.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift – “…Ready For It?”
|#1
|undergroundspoon
|Score:68 | Sep 5th
|
___b ∑ R N ʇ ∑ vv∞u1d ha◊3 #WON (circle)_____
|Posted in: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Blasts Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|lil wayne disciple
|Score:-9 | Sep 6th
|
Oh shut the fuck up stereogum. PS thanks for the mobile ad u can’t scroll out of. Psps listen to chuck klosterman and stop writing about politics
|Posted in: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Blasts Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments
|#4
|lil idiot
|Score:-14 | Sep 6th
|
no one ever needed Cake + Daft Punk b sides and it might take over a decade but I think one day critics will wake up from this waking dream-world where this band is remotely “important”, good or like worthy of a write-up. like hoenstly, this is pure schlock. you might think im way off now, but like I’d bet money on time being a good judge of this garbo.
|Posted in: Lost Edge: LCD Soundsystem’s Road To Sincerity
|#3
|blochead
|Score:-16 | Sep 7th
|
Every Suf album should be called “You Were Too Young For The Boy With The Arab Strap Or If You’re Feeling Sinister But Here’s An American Version Of The Same Overall Precious/Super Smarty Pants Vibe”
|Posted in: Sufjan Stevens Celebrates First Gold Certification For Illinois
|#2
|
|Chris Marchie
|Score:-18 | Sep 5th
|
I’m just enjoying the people taking precious time out of their day to trash a song they probably haven’t heard (or are trying to hate out of a bias against Swift) while Taylor Swift rakes in her millions and (most likely) is quite happy with her life.
|Posted in: Somehow, We Are Absolutely Ready For Taylor Swift’s Rapping-About-Being-Horny-Over-Dubstep Single
|#1
|YellowSubmarine
|Score:-37 | Sep 5th
|
Vernon is disgusting and uninformed. Bernie is not a Democrat and will never be a Democrat. Pathetic Bernie voters sat this election out and virtually handing Trump the presidency on a silver platter. I wish I could slap every single person who supported Bernie against Hillary. They are also the reason the GOP will retain power for the next decade and possibly longer. The division in the Democratic party is caused by Bernie not using his influence to rally his supporters to Hillary’s side. Bernie is a despicable political hack.
|Posted in: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Blasts Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|ShabaniTheHandsomeGorilla
|Score:36 | Sep 1st
|
Respect The Motherfucking Spacecraft
|Posted in: Possible UFO Discovered Near Taylor Swift’s House