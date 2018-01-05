Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I’m waiting to head to Florida, which is currently raining-frozen-lizards cold, but not bomb-cyclone-Brooklyn cold. I hope you all are keeping warm in your flannels, listening to anything other than “Filthy.” (Don’t worry JT will get his chance to respond on Stereoyum.)
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|raptor jesus
|Score:34 | Dec 29th, 2017
|
Geoff Barrow is bitching about not making streaming money?
Considering Stereogum commenters have released more albums this decade than Portishead, I guess we should chime in about how unfair Spotify is at paying us too?
|Posted in: Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Claims That You Can Make Money From Spotify
|#9
|Grandpa Fred
|Score:35 | Jan 4th
|
Same one as Logan Paul.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
|#8
|padfoot24
|Score:35 | Jan 4th
|
But that’s not how you make the first comment! ;)
|Posted in: The 2018 State Of Pop Address
|#7
|Joey Joe Joe Junior Shabadoo
|Score:36 | Jan 2nd
|
kinda weak right?
|Posted in: Coachella 2018 Lineup
|#6
|johnnyfuckhead
|Score:36 | Jan 2nd
|
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man Of The Woods
|#5
|Grandpa Fred
|Score:37 | Jan 4th
|
If you listen really closely in the background you can hear him chopping wood.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
|#4
|raptor jesus
|Score:37 | Dec 30th, 2017
|
I bet these guys are making streaming money.
|Posted in: Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Gumboot Soup
|#3
|cokeparty
|Score:37 | Jan 2nd
|
I like Timberlake. He handles being a huge popular culture figure as good as anyone. He know how to collaborate with the right people, and he makes better music than anyone ever thought he would years ago when he first entered to public imagination. He handsome, and I still listen to music he’s made in the past. He’s also a really great actor who is capable of humor and has dramatic range.
That said, lololololololololololololololololololololololol.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man Of The Woods
|#2
|YBB.
|Score:43 | Jan 3rd
|
Teenagers talking about how old they feel make me feel strangely youthful. Nothing is more eternal than teenagers wanting to feel old.
|Posted in: Where The Fuck Are All The Bands? Thoughts On The 2018 Coachella Poster
|#1
|undergroundspoon
|Score:73 | Jan 3rd
|
“Where The Fuck Are All The Bands?” – me looking at like every year-end list a month ago.
|Posted in: Where The Fuck Are All The Bands? Thoughts On The 2018 Coachella Poster
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|connielaw
|Score:-12 | Dec 29th, 2017
|
This sounds cool actually. Anyone have recommendations of quality French tv?
|Posted in: France Postpones Romantic TV Drama Set During Terror Attack At Eagles Of Death Metal Show
|#4
|GaryBusey
|Score:-12 | Jan 3rd
|
Holy shit this is bad, also Japandroids kind of suck live
|Posted in: Governors Ball 2018 Lineup
|#3
|connielaw
|Score:-17 | Dec 31st, 2017
|
upvoting/downvoting was a thoroughly terrible idea.
|Posted in: The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017
|#2
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-17 | Jan 3rd
|
In other news, water is still wet.
|Posted in: The Best-Selling Vinyl Of 2017 Was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
|#1
|lieutenant wine
|Score:-21 | Jan 1st
|
Poor Lorde. All she wanted was to get rich by making some vapid pop music, and now she’s under fire for being coerced into pretending she has an opinion or even knowledge at all of the world around her. Oopsie!
On the real though: she should’ve just played the show. Because she, like every other pop star/icon/entertainer, is a fucking PIECE OF MEAT ON DISPLAY and people the world over are deserving of picking the flesh from her bones.
|Posted in: Rabbi Calls Lorde A “Bigot” For Cancelling Israel Show In Full-Page Washington Post Ad
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|SkrappyDu
|Score:4 | Jan 4th
|
2 Chainz, we’re all pissed about these festival posters.
|Posted in: 2 Chainz Is Mad About His Spot On The Governors Ball Poster