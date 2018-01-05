Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude

This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I’m waiting to head to Florida, which is currently raining-frozen-lizards cold, but not bomb-cyclone-Brooklyn cold. I hope you all are keeping warm in your flannels, listening to anything other than “Filthy.” (Don’t worry JT will get his chance to respond on Stereoyum.)

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  raptor jesus
Score:34 | Dec 29th, 2017

Geoff Barrow is bitching about not making streaming money?

Considering Stereogum commenters have released more albums this decade than Portishead, I guess we should chime in about how unfair Spotify is at paying us too?
Posted in: Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Claims That You Can Make Money From Spotify
#9  Grandpa Fred
Score:35 | Jan 4th

Same one as Logan Paul.

Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
#8  padfoot24
Score:35 | Jan 4th

But that’s not how you make the first comment! ;)
Posted in: The 2018 State Of Pop Address
#7  Joey Joe Joe Junior Shabadoo
Score:36 | Jan 2nd

kinda weak right?
Posted in: Coachella 2018 Lineup
#6  johnnyfuckhead
Score:36 | Jan 2nd

Posted in: Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man Of The Woods
#5  Grandpa Fred
Score:37 | Jan 4th

If you listen really closely in the background you can hear him chopping wood.

Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
#4  raptor jesus
Score:37 | Dec 30th, 2017

I bet these guys are making streaming money.
Posted in: Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Gumboot Soup
#3  cokeparty
Score:37 | Jan 2nd

I like Timberlake. He handles being a huge popular culture figure as good as anyone. He know how to collaborate with the right people, and he makes better music than anyone ever thought he would years ago when he first entered to public imagination. He handsome, and I still listen to music he’s made in the past. He’s also a really great actor who is capable of humor and has dramatic range.

That said, lololololololololololololololololololololololol.
Posted in: Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man Of The Woods
#2  YBB.
Score:43 | Jan 3rd

Teenagers talking about how old they feel make me feel strangely youthful. Nothing is more eternal than teenagers wanting to feel old.
Posted in: Where The Fuck Are All The Bands? Thoughts On The 2018 Coachella Poster
#1  undergroundspoon
Score:73 | Jan 3rd

“Where The Fuck Are All The Bands?” – me looking at like every year-end list a month ago.
Posted in: Where The Fuck Are All The Bands? Thoughts On The 2018 Coachella Poster

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  connielaw
Score:-12 | Dec 29th, 2017

This sounds cool actually. Anyone have recommendations of quality French tv?
Posted in: France Postpones Romantic TV Drama Set During Terror Attack At Eagles Of Death Metal Show
#4  GaryBusey
Score:-12 | Jan 3rd

Holy shit this is bad, also Japandroids kind of suck live
Posted in: Governors Ball 2018 Lineup
#3  connielaw
Score:-17 | Dec 31st, 2017

upvoting/downvoting was a thoroughly terrible idea.
Posted in: The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017
#2  DJ_Windows_98
Score:-17 | Jan 3rd

In other news, water is still wet.
Posted in: The Best-Selling Vinyl Of 2017 Was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
#1  lieutenant wine
Score:-21 | Jan 1st

Poor Lorde. All she wanted was to get rich by making some vapid pop music, and now she’s under fire for being coerced into pretending she has an opinion or even knowledge at all of the world around her. Oopsie!

On the real though: she should’ve just played the show. Because she, like every other pop star/icon/entertainer, is a fucking PIECE OF MEAT ON DISPLAY and people the world over are deserving of picking the flesh from her bones.
Posted in: Rabbi Calls Lorde A “Bigot” For Cancelling Israel Show In Full-Page Washington Post Ad

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  SkrappyDu
Score:4 | Jan 4th

2 Chainz, we’re all pissed about these festival posters.
Posted in: 2 Chainz Is Mad About His Spot On The Governors Ball Poster