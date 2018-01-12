I wanted to post this hot new mashup yesterday, but James said it sucked. You be the judge.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|dansolo
|Score:42 | Jan 8th
|
Suggested title: “Remember When Eminem Was Good?”
|Posted in: Eminem Attacks Revival Critics On New Remix: “Bitch, Suck My Dick!”
|#9
|meat
|Score:43 | Jan 5th
|
i’ll put it this way…did anyone else check their spotify tab 10 times during that video to make sure they didn’t accidentally have a second song playing in the background?
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
|#8
|Johnny Bravo
|Score:44 | Jan 11th
|
Some girls’ asses are bigger than other girls’ glasses.
|Posted in: Kanye West Says That You Should Only Wear “Tiny Little Glasses” Now
|#7
|dg15
|Score:44 | Jan 5th
|
the first Tom hyperbole of 2018. we’re off to a good start!
|Posted in: Remember When Justin Timberlake Was Good?
|#6
|dansolo
|Score:44 | Jan 5th
|
Want to know something crazy, Stereofam? I’m engaged. My guy asked on NYE. We’ve been together for quite awhile now but it was still a total surprise. I have a lot of reservations about marriage as an institution (and so many things), but not about him – so I guess I’m gonna get married! #solonomo #thinkinboutforever
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#5
|mr. mayonaise
|Score:45 | Jan 5th
|
Not a huge fan of the narrative that an artist making a rootsy, back-to-basics album in 2018 is some sort of regressive redneck. Conservatives can’t lay claim to appreciation of the American fucking landscape. In fact, given Trump’s slashing of protected national monuments land in Utah and more drilling on the way, we could all use with a little more appreciation of mountains and evergreens and less appreciation of da cluuuuuuub.
|Posted in: Remember When Justin Timberlake Was Good?
|#4
|MynameisnotQuaid
|Score:46 | Jan 11th
|
Neo fought Morrissey and Johnny Marr?
|Posted in: Kanye West Says That You Should Only Wear “Tiny Little Glasses” Now
|#3
|Tom Breihan
|Score:49 | Jan 5th
|
I’ve got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined.
|Posted in: Remember When Justin Timberlake Was Good?
|#2
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:50 | Jan 5th
|
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|YoLaFoxtrot
|Score:51 | Jan 5th
|
He said the album was inspired by his son, so I’m assuming this song is about diaper changing.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|lil wotie
|Score:-11 | Jan 8th
|
radiohead is an okay band but creep is a great song with a very distinct melody as opposed to a lot of their shit which is boring quiet/loud halfbaked and forgettable unless youre consistently reminded of it by buckethead ass critics and nerds
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album
|#4
|chillwinston
|Score:-15 | Jan 8th
|
folks, radiohead are only ok and creep is a bad song
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album
|#3
|Felonious Punk
|Score:-17 | Jan 8th
|
Lana Del Creepy Ghoul Face Rey and that Robin Thick guy should team up for a song called “Caught Red Right Handed” and generously donate 40% of the proceeds to Nick Cave for *not* ripping off his song in any way.
Since both “artists” are so adept at ripping off other legit artists, the b-side could be an easy cover of Jane’s Addiction’s “Been Caught Stealing”
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album
|#2
|Felonious Punk
|Score:-18 | Jan 9th
|
Christ, does anything *not* offend you? You remind me of that fat screaming lady from Twin Peaks every time I read one of your whiny posts…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_1Jxd95o7Y
|Posted in: Watch Kendrick Lamar’s College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime Show
|#1
|Isle
|Score:-18 | Jan 7th
|
I don’t go to music festivals to have asthma attacks. Good on Coachella.
|Posted in: Coachella Is Still Not Allowing Marijuana Despite Cali Legalization
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|BanksyWasFramed
|Score:37 | Jan 10th
|
I hope they play some of their older stuff form 8 months ago.
|Posted in: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce North American Spring Tour