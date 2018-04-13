Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This is a lot better than I expected it to be, and genuinely quite good, so no shots @ Cardi. That said, it feels strange to me that the only rap albums that seem to get consensus acclaim (i.e. are discussed outside of a column like this) tend to work within a trap mold or – relatedly – make abundant pop concessions. It brings to mind the column published here about the most recent scallops hotel tape and “art rap” – will a rap album w/o commercial ambitions achieve widespread critical acclaim again any time soon? Thinking back on it now, the vibe is that we’re ghettoizing them with terms like “art rap” and taking away the potential for them to do so (or just plain aren’t interested in awarding them (thanks for the Saba shoutout tho)). I’m also reminded of the praise for movies like Black Panther and The Last Jedi in tandem with this. Like, both are above average blockbusters to be sure, but the argument that they’re among the best movies of their respective years feels like an argument made by someone who doesn’t see a lot of movies. For better and for worse, works of critical acclaim and works with mainstream intent are meeting in the middle.