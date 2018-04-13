Please welcome our new overlord … Yodeling Boy. Yodeling Boy is reportedly playing with Whethan at Coachella’s Sahara Tent any minute! Will he also join Beyoncé? Will he join Lil Xan? Is Lil Xan even at Coachella? We will let you know the answers to these questions sometime this weekend when we see them on Instagram (since we are not at Coachella thank god). Anyway congrats to Mason Ramsey and congrats to Whethan, whom I had never heard of before. #walmart #ad
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|dansolo
|Score:36 | Apr 10th
|
Maybe he’s trying to say he reached out to the people who the accusers’ statement could plausibly be referring to (ie. women he slept with in college)? IDK. I don’t want to speculate, but this is a little different from what we’ve seen before in that the accuser is not claiming she was the victim, only that she knows the victim. That might be what he means when he says the accusation is baseless. But who really knows. It’s a small scene and I’m sure the truth will get out.
|Posted in: Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Denies Rape Accusation
|#9
|crania americana
|Score:40 | Apr 11th
|
Next week on Stereogum: “Rising: Walmart Yodel Boy”
|Posted in: Walmart Is Staging A Yodeling Boy Concert Right Now … Watch?
|#8
|blochead
|Score:42 | Apr 6th
|
Do you even care about the children?
|Posted in: Stream Cardi B Invasion Of Privacy
|#7
|California
|Score:42 | Apr 6th
|
So as someone who works for YouTube, after this week, I’ve got a couple requests for y’all. If you’re having issues with monetization, 1. please email the right department and 2. please don’t try to shoot me and my friends. Thanks all! You’re the best.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#6
|El Gummo
|Score:45 | Apr 9th
|
“Shut Up, Dad: This Year’s Most Misguided Comments”
|Posted in: Jack White Commends The “Very Punk, Dangerous” 6ix9ine
|#5
|
|Jake Hofmann
|Score:50 | Apr 11th
|
no offense but who is ben howard
|Posted in: Please Welcome Our New Overlord Cardi B
|#4
|roland1824
|Score:52 | Apr 9th
|
Apparently it’s human garbage face tattooed rapper day on Stereogum.
|Posted in: Jack White Commends The “Very Punk, Dangerous” 6ix9ine
|#3
|undergroundspoon
|Score:59 | Apr 11th
|
Oh shit I just explained poptimism.
|Posted in: Please Welcome Our New Overlord Cardi B
|#2
|undergroundspoon
|Score:61 | Apr 11th
|
This is a lot better than I expected it to be, and genuinely quite good, so no shots @ Cardi. That said, it feels strange to me that the only rap albums that seem to get consensus acclaim (i.e. are discussed outside of a column like this) tend to work within a trap mold or – relatedly – make abundant pop concessions. It brings to mind the column published here about the most recent scallops hotel tape and “art rap” – will a rap album w/o commercial ambitions achieve widespread critical acclaim again any time soon? Thinking back on it now, the vibe is that we’re ghettoizing them with terms like “art rap” and taking away the potential for them to do so (or just plain aren’t interested in awarding them (thanks for the Saba shoutout tho)).
I’m also reminded of the praise for movies like Black Panther and The Last Jedi in tandem with this. Like, both are above average blockbusters to be sure, but the argument that they’re among the best movies of their respective years feels like an argument made by someone who doesn’t see a lot of movies. For better and for worse, works of critical acclaim and works with mainstream intent are meeting in the middle.
|Posted in: Please Welcome Our New Overlord Cardi B
|#1
|El Gummo
|Score:128 | Apr 11th
|
This comment is hidden as it has many downvotes. Click here to show it.
|Posted in: Please Welcome Our New Overlord Cardi B
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Yung
|Score:-23 | Apr 6th
|
not surprising that her core base comprises a bunch of snowflakes that would take supreme offense to this
|Posted in: Lorde Apologizes For Whitney Houston-Quoting Bathtub Instagram
|#4
|El Gummo
|Score:-24 | Apr 11th
|
Sorority Noise ’bout to get PWR BTTMed.
|Posted in: Sorority Noise Cancel Farewell Shows Following Accusation Against Cameron Boucher
|#3
|Krissy1234
|Score:-26 | Apr 6th
|
Meanwhile, 20 great records not released by the music industry oligarchy came out and went unnoticed by any music websites this month because they need to keep space free just in case Lorde makes a divisive Instagram post.
|Posted in: Lorde Apologizes For Whitney Houston-Quoting Bathtub Instagram
|#2
|myparentsgivememoney
|Score:-29 | Apr 9th
|
Killer Mike, SHUT UP ALT-RIGHT SCUM! i may be white, but you are EVIL and an enemy of the left-wing! guns are EVIL, and should all be banned! know your place!
|Posted in: Killer Mike Acknowledges He Was Wrong In Calling Out MSNBC’s Joy Reid For “H&M” Endorsement
|#1
|Krissy1234
|Score:-30 | Apr 6th
|
Could you please just write about music instead of emotionally driven click bait garbage regarding some goofy pop teenager’s instagram transgressions? Apparently she is “one of the best of us” so she deserves tons of attention. And I know people LOVE to moralize and pass judgements on people they don’t know or have anything to do with and that’s what people use the internet for, especially when the moral failing is related to something as unimportant as an instagram photo, but no need to encourage this vapidity.
|Posted in: Lorde Apologizes For Whitney Houston-Quoting Bathtub Instagram
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Rex Manning Day
|Score:2 | Apr 10th
|
Haven’t listened to this yet, but it’s my AOTW.
|Posted in: Stream Rexmanningday.’s Self-Titled LP