Before we get to this week’s best and worst comments let’s review all the terrific features we read this week. We saw Michael Tedder braving Smashing Pumpkins’ guest-heavy anniversary show, Brian Josephs talking to rising Maryland rapper Rico Nasty, Ryan Reed catching up with SDRE’s Jeremy Enigk, Chris DeVille explaining how Bebe Rexha conquered country, Grace Birnstengel reflecting on her scene kid past at Warped Tour, Ryan Leas building our latest Ultimate Playlist with 30 essential grunge songs to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mudhoney’s debut single (which Phil Freeman wrote about here), Nate Patrin revisiting 8 notable Depeche Mode covers, Tom Breihan reviewing the latest LPs from Denzel Curry and Amanda Shires, Ian Chainey and The Black Market guys ranking the month’s best metal tracks, Rachel Brodsky tracking down Live’s Ed Kowalczyk, and Katherine Cusumano discussing the new Nico movie with director Susanna Nicchiarelli. Have a nice weekend.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|Psalm for the Dead
I feel my frozen, dead heart melting away.
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Explains Why Her New Song “Pete” Is Now Titled “Pete Davidson”
|cokeparty
Should’ve just wrote a song called Peter $ in order to combine her love of both things. Unrelated note, I’m presently hauling ass to get to MBV earlier now that I realized the opening band is J Mascis doing proto metal with Japanese Psych vibes.
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Explains Why Her New Song “Pete” Is Now Titled “Pete Davidson”
|trambopoline
i didn’t think this song could get any better, and it definitely didn’t
|Posted in: Watch Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead With Phoebe Bridgers
|byers
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|mjhk75
Jason Isbell proofreads his wife’s reviews. What a sweetheart!
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Amanda Shires To The Sunset
|undergroundspoon
|Posted in: Robyn – “Missing U”
|Slippery_Scott
You and your hiiiiiiiiiigh hooooooooorse
|Posted in: Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2018
|Jeff Buc-lee
Pictured: The Stereogum staff and their new outfits from Spotify
|Posted in: Menswear Startup Recommends Clothes Based On Your Spotify Data
|_chiltron
dude all relationships are confusing
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Explains Why Her New Song “Pete” Is Now Titled “Pete Davidson”
|LeMon
🐀 =/= 🐍
|Posted in: Billy Corgan Denies He Is Taylor Swift’s Father
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|Win
Just create a new account, for fuck’s sake. If you want the followers back, promote the shit out of it on Twitter or something.
|Posted in: Sky Ferreira Says Her Label Locked Her Out Of Her SoundCloud
|jimvrountree
Dude, wtf is this list?
|Posted in: 30 Essential Grunge Songs
|Win
I’m not sure what sucks more, Weezer’s version of “Africa” or “Beverly Hills”. More than happy to see it was passed up in favor the ludicrous nonsense that is “Hash Pipe”. Can’t be worse than Weezer’s cover, anyway.
|Posted in: Toto Will Cover Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”
|
|poppystudmuffin
For someone who claims to not be that into the Beatles, you sure do give a lot of 9s and 10s to songs of theirs that I think are sort of middling.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: The Beatles’ “Ticket To Ride”
|byers
|
It’s unfortunate that soundcloud accounts aren’t free and available for everyone to create at will. Oh, they are?
|Posted in: Sky Ferreira Says Her Label Locked Her Out Of Her SoundCloud
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|James Rettig
Everyone’s ignoring the most important part of this post which is definitely the Sims videos!!!!!!!!
|Posted in: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus Prep Collaborative Project