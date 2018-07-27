Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we talked to Jim O’Rourke and Tierra Whack. We revisited “Kokomo” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love.” We celebrated the unions of Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams and Cardi B and Chipotle. Next week we’ll reveal the winner of our annual Song Of The Summer survey (I voted for “Blueberry Jam”). Your best and worst comments are below.

stay noided Missouri

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  big in japanda bear hands say yeah yeah yeahs
Score:39 | Jul 24th

Fuck, heroin is so out of control in this country and it still blows my mind how many people don’t seem to instantly connect the dots when you explain to them that people these days usually start with pharma pills and move on to heroin because it’s easier to get/cheaper.

Posted in: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose: Report
#9  log
Score:42 | Jul 24th

People still have the wrong-headed notion that the only people who would dare use heroin are scummy druggies that are making a choice to get fucked up.

It’s sad how little sympathy addicts get.
Posted in: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose: Report
#8  hungryghost
Score:42 | Jul 25th

I miss the days when Grimes was just trying to pilot a homemade houseboat down the Mississippi
Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
#7  cokeparty
Score:48 | Jul 26th

Two absolutely brilliant people. The idea that you could love someone partly due to the fact that they loved someone else so deeply is poetic. Both of these individuals have suffered real loss in their lives, and deserve all the happiness the world can possibly provide.

There’s a movie here, starring Williams, scored by Elverum.

Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married
#6  crania americana
Score:56 | Jul 24th

Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw a fish at you
Posted in: OK Which One Of You Threw A Fish At Liam Gallagher?
#5  blochead
Score:58 | Jul 26th

This is a beautiful thing.
Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married
#4  AmericanFoosball
Score:59 | Jul 25th

This Grimes heel turn really is something
Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
#3  gucci_mango
Score:62 | Jul 25th

You: your fandom has no influence on an artists personal life

Grimes: literally tried to instigate union vote so y’all wud lay off
Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
#2  Scott Lapatine
Score:77 | Jul 25th

Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
#1  bakedbeans
Score:83 | Jul 26th

Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  Dahmersound
Score:-10 | Jul 24th

Lots of empty platitudes about a kid that was far from innocent. Also……… Zimmerman (that piece of human garbage) is Hispanic. That kind of fudges with the narrative.
Posted in: Black Thought – “Rest In Power” Video
#4  Win
Score:-13 | Jul 22nd

God, I may not believe in you, but you did some very fine work getting X killed. Please, just this once, hear my prayer and kill this talentless pedophile motherfucker. Or. R. Kelly, I’m cool with either, bro. Amen.
Posted in: 6ix9ine Attacked, Kidnapped, Robbed in Brooklyn
#3  321letsjam
Score:-17 | Jul 25th

People already starting the handwringing over them dating in these comments. Realize that your fandom has no influence on an artists personal life and that you liking their output doesn’t entitle you to have a say in their lives.

Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
#2  Grapefruit Seltzer
Score:-23 | Jul 20th

Delete yr website
Posted in: 311 & The Offspring Cover Each Other’s Hits
#1  Wilcodude
Score:-25 | Jul 21st

Not impressed with her.

Posted in: Pitchfork Music Festival: Julien Baker’s Radical Vulnerability Gets A Dose Of Rock-Star Swagger

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  marko
Score:29 | Jul 26th

Wait a second. This doesn’t seem very 2018.
Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married