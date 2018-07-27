Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we talked to Jim O’Rourke and Tierra Whack. We revisited “Kokomo” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love.” We celebrated the unions of Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams and Cardi B and Chipotle. Next week we’ll reveal the winner of our annual Song Of The Summer survey (I voted for “Blueberry Jam”). Your best and worst comments are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|big in japanda bear hands say yeah yeah yeahs
|Score:39 | Jul 24th
|
Fuck, heroin is so out of control in this country and it still blows my mind how many people don’t seem to instantly connect the dots when you explain to them that people these days usually start with pharma pills and move on to heroin because it’s easier to get/cheaper.
|Posted in: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose: Report
|#9
|log
|Score:42 | Jul 24th
|
People still have the wrong-headed notion that the only people who would dare use heroin are scummy druggies that are making a choice to get fucked up.
It’s sad how little sympathy addicts get.
|Posted in: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose: Report
|#8
|hungryghost
|Score:42 | Jul 25th
|
I miss the days when Grimes was just trying to pilot a homemade houseboat down the Mississippi
|Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
|#7
|cokeparty
|Score:48 | Jul 26th
|
Two absolutely brilliant people. The idea that you could love someone partly due to the fact that they loved someone else so deeply is poetic. Both of these individuals have suffered real loss in their lives, and deserve all the happiness the world can possibly provide.
There’s a movie here, starring Williams, scored by Elverum.
|Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married
|#6
|crania americana
|Score:56 | Jul 24th
|
Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw a fish at you
|Posted in: OK Which One Of You Threw A Fish At Liam Gallagher?
|#5
|blochead
|Score:58 | Jul 26th
|
This is a beautiful thing.
|Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married
|#4
|AmericanFoosball
|Score:59 | Jul 25th
|
This Grimes heel turn really is something
|Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
|#3
|gucci_mango
|Score:62 | Jul 25th
|
You: your fandom has no influence on an artists personal life
Grimes: literally tried to instigate union vote so y’all wud lay off
|Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
|#2
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:77 | Jul 25th
|
|Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
|#1
|bakedbeans
|Score:83 | Jul 26th
|
|Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Dahmersound
|Score:-10 | Jul 24th
|
Lots of empty platitudes about a kid that was far from innocent. Also……… Zimmerman (that piece of human garbage) is Hispanic. That kind of fudges with the narrative.
|Posted in: Black Thought – “Rest In Power” Video
|#4
|Win
|Score:-13 | Jul 22nd
|
God, I may not believe in you, but you did some very fine work getting X killed. Please, just this once, hear my prayer and kill this talentless pedophile motherfucker. Or. R. Kelly, I’m cool with either, bro. Amen.
|Posted in: 6ix9ine Attacked, Kidnapped, Robbed in Brooklyn
|#3
|321letsjam
|Score:-17 | Jul 25th
|
People already starting the handwringing over them dating in these comments. Realize that your fandom has no influence on an artists personal life and that you liking their output doesn’t entitle you to have a say in their lives.
|Posted in: Grimes Says She Tried To Instigate A Tesla Union Vote, Defends Elon Musk’s GOP Donations
|#2
|Grapefruit Seltzer
|Score:-23 | Jul 20th
|
Delete yr website
|Posted in: 311 & The Offspring Cover Each Other’s Hits
|#1
|Wilcodude
|Score:-25 | Jul 21st
|
Not impressed with her.
|Posted in: Pitchfork Music Festival: Julien Baker’s Radical Vulnerability Gets A Dose Of Rock-Star Swagger
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|marko
|Score:29 | Jul 26th
|
Wait a second. This doesn’t seem very 2018.
|Posted in: Phil Elverum And Michelle Williams Are Married