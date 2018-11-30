A$AP Rocky – “Gunz N Butter” (Feat. Juicy J) Video

A$AP Rocky released his new album Testing earlier this year, and he’s slowly been coming through with music videos for its tracks. Now, following striking videos for “A$AP Forever,” the Skepta-featuring “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” the FKA Twigs collab “Fukk Sleep,” and the Tame Impala-sampling non-album track “Sundress,” he’s shared a new video for “Gunz N Butter” featuring Juicy J.

This one is directed by James Mackel, and, like all of Rocky’s videos, it’s impeccably shot and extremely stylish. It’s also pretty wild, featuring lots of guns, a fake cigarette commercial, a kid that looks like the Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, a few seconds of fairly graphic sex, a hallucinatory concert sequence, the Ku Klux Klan burning a cross, and Rocky rapping on top of a moving car. I’m not sure what it all means, but you can watch it for yourself below.

Testing is out now on RCA / Polo Grounds / A$AP Worldwide.