Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

A few songs back I claimed that I had a good batting average for couples when it came to DJing their wedding reception. Off the top of my head, I can only think of one couple who I DJ’d for whose marriage ended in divorce. There are two marriages in 1986 I can’t confirm one way or another because on one I lost contact with the couple, and the other was for a couple I never met before, and haven’t seen since, probably with good reason. A few months before I had DJ’d for an 30th anniversary party a coworker had for her parents. It was a night heavily peppered with Doo-wop and Motown and classic 60s Rock. People drank and danced, fun was had, and I basically made pocket change, because I was doing it for a friend. A few weeks later my friend told me that one of the party goers wondered if I would DJ for her daughter’s wedding. After playing phone tag with the mother, I agreed to DJ for $175. We agreed that I would be paid when I set up. The night of the wedding, I drove to the boondocks southeast of St. Paul, and then drove 10 miles more, eventually finding the reception hall. I set up, using speakers I borrowed from my brother-in-law’s shop. Setting up was the first time I officially met the couple, and members of the family. The mother had given me general direction, so I had a good variety of music packed. I reminded the mother about my fee, she said “After the dollar dance.” She had emphasized the importance of the dollar dance, so I had a metric ton of slow dance songs ready. Growing up the dollar dance was a given for me, but I have since learned that it isn’t universal. The dollar dance is a chance for everyone to dance with the bride or groom, so long as they fork over a dollar. The best man and maid of honor collect the money, and then you dance with the bride or groom, until it is the next person’s time. When the dollar dance started at this wedding, I believe the kegs had been flowing, maybe a little too much. I say this because I played slow songs for 45 minutes. I can’t remember everything, of course, but I know I played “Your Song,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New” “The Way You Look Tonight” and the then current Number One, “True Colors.” Women danced with the bride, guys jokingly with the groom. I kept the CDs and LPs ready if there was someone waiting in the line, I was ready to play all night. When you play music for 45 minutes, and people wait in line, paying at least $1 each, 2-3 people per minute, times two, you know they raked in the dough. I reminded the mother about my fee, she walked away. Soon after the dollar dance a fight broke out in the parking lot. The mother of the bride was wasted and ready to call it a night. I reminded her that I needed to be paid, she stumbled away. I played until I was supposed to quit to a dwindling number of drunk wedding goers. As I was packing up, I cornered the mother of the bride to ask for my $175. She all but ignored me as she was yelling at her new son-in-law for an undisclosed reason. Luckily, I recognized my coworker’s parents and had them intercede on my behalf. Now my coworker was no shrinking violet, but the rest of the family made her appear to be one in comparison. “Pay the DJ what you owe him. I know you made more than that in that freaking dollar dance,” my coworker’s mom yelled at her sister. That night I took home $200 in ones, fives, tens, and twenties. I never ran into any of the wedding party again, but I’d bet on divorce. Since then, I only DJ for close friends