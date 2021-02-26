Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This was the first-dance song at my sister-in-law’s first wedding, a bit less than two virtual years from now. It was probably the least memorable thing about that event. She originally asked me to be a bridesmaid and H an usher, but she had a fight with her maid of honor a month before the wedding. There were only a couple of kids in the wedding party beside me- my in-laws had moved to Phoenix the summer before her senior year in high school- so she asked me to fill in as maid of honor. Therefore I couldn’t very well drop out when my dad’s mother died early in the week. We did leave a day later, so I could at least go the wake. My father traveled a lot for business at the time, and he was good enough to use his frequent-flyer perks not only to change the ticket but to upgrade us to first class, which was not only pleasant but allowed my enormous red satin pouf dress, in which I looked a bit like a giant maraschino cherry, to travel uncrumpled. At the rehearsal, in the church, my purse was stolen and I had to go get all new makeup, no small thing in the 80s. The rehearsal dinner was held at a restaurant where they cut off the neckties of any men who showed up wearing them and hung them from the ceiling (the ties, that is). The happy couple entered the reception to the theme from Rocky, certainly a better #1 than this but far more out of place. The best man gave an incoherent toast ending in a wish that the sex keep going forever. I do not know what the first-dance songs were at my sister-in-law’s subsequent weddings, because we weren’t invited.