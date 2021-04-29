Primavera Sound Will Take Place Over 2 Weekends In 2022: Report

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound is arguably the greatest music festival in the world, but the pandemic has resulted in its cancellation two years in a row. The 2020 lineup was stacked as usual — including a Pavement reunion — but the promoters had to pull the plug when it became clear COVID-19 was going nowhere. They almost immediately unveiled a similar lineup for 2021, but this past March they decided to cancel that one too. Despite the vaccine rollout, June simply wasn’t early enough to guarantee a safely staged music festival.

They’ll try again in 2022. As Reuters reports, Primavera will sprawl across two long weekends next year. According to Reuters’ sources, “In this new format, the festival will take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 of 2022 in the northeastern Spanish city, doubling its usual length, and will have around 400 shows across two lineups which will include major singers.” The mention of “two lineups” is vague enough that this could be a Coachella-style arrangement — with two nearly identical festival staged on consecutive weekends — or Primavera could be booking entirely different talent for the two weekends. The sources were unsure whether Primavera would continue the two-weekend arrangement beyond 2022.

While we await more details and an official announcement from the fest, revisit my recaps from the 2016 edition, which was so sick.