Watch Brockhampton’s Striking Performance Of “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” On Colbert

News May 27, 2021 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan

Right now, we’re in a traditional stage. Some artists are getting to perform live for audiences in late-night talk-show studios, and some are not. So the same night that Bleachers debuted a new song for a Tonight Show crowd, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show aired a clip of Brockhampton, the California-based rap boy band, rocking a soundstage. It’ll probably just be like that for a little while.

Brockhampton released their new album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine last month, and the album’s big singles are the ones with big-name guests: Danny Brown on “Buzzcut,” A$AP Rocky on “Count On Me.” (There’s also a “Count On Me” video with Lil Nas X.) Rather than performing one of those songs on Colbert, Brockhampton did the album’s intense deep cut “Don’t Shoot Up The Party.”

“Don’t Shoot Up The Party” is mostly notable for the opening verse where Kevin Abstract attacks different kinds of destructive masculinity and talks about the effect that they had on him. That makes for a pretty powerful TV moment. Brockhampton did the song together in matching sweatsuits, while surrounded by giant glitched-out LED screens. Even without an audience, they brought energy. Watch the performance below.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records.

