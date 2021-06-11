Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

No disrespect to Tom, but the premise that people might actively hate this song based on their dislike of Mike Love is incorrect, and I am Exhibit A. I have loathed it from the first time I heard it, well before I was fully aware of Mike Love’s terminal assholism. Living in Florida, my repulsion was magnified by the number of times I had to hear the damn thing, because it dwells in the same family of musical abominations as Escape (The Pina Colada Song) and the entire Jimmy Buffet catalog. For decades now, it rears its ugly head wherever tourists dwell. Go for a drink almost anywhere near the beach during season and it will eventually creep up on you like a grinning, razor-toothed monster of musical death, intent on stealing the last vestiges of joy from your soul. So here’s my Kokomo story. I got married about a year and a half after this godawful song became number 1. Even though I do have functioning ovaries, I also hate wedding planning and so I tried to avoid that as much as I could, leaving the more excruciating details to my sister and mother. A band was hired. I did not care. Until the reception, when I was being frogmarched around in a 90 pound gown in the middle of the freaking Florida summer by a photographer, to get the best outdoor shots before we lost the light (and got too drunk). As I am standing by the giant fountain, posing like a pissed off Macy’s mannequin, I hear the band start a new tune through the open doors of the venue…KOKOMO. I was livid, friends. LIVID. I immediately made a beeline for the bandstand yelling, “No Kokomo! No Kokomo!” The singer looked at me for a minute, still singing, to see if I was having some sort of episode that required medical attention. When I and my huge foofy dress finally made it up to her, I looked her dead in the eye and said, “This song stops now. No Kokomo!” Not today!” She waved the band to stop playing, looking quite unnerved, and the venue full of family and friends was also pretty weirded out – except for my sister, who was laughing maniacally in the corner, having engineered this song on the set list because she knew how I hated it to my very bones. While it was enraging in the moment, I must tip my hat. Well played, Sis. Very well played. Somewhere in my mother’s attic, there is a box from the photographer with unused proofs from the wedding shoot. And in those proofs is a shot of a beautiful fountain amd a handsome kilted man, obscured somewhat by a blur of fabric and permed hair that is about to vent the anger of a thousand suns at an unsuspecting wedding band singer. So, I hate Mike Love now too, but I hate Kokomo on a molecular level, and I always have, trust and believe.