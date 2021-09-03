Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
The heavy hitters returned this week — Kanye! Drake! ABBA! — with new music and lousy album covers. (Can someone shoot these folks Robert Beatty’s contact info?) But thank you ABBA for not making your album 20+ tracks. Your best and worst comments about Donda, CLB, and “We Didn’t Start The Fire” are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|thegue
|Score:45 | Aug 27th
Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” top YouTube official video comments:
1. i remember my 5th grade teacher made us break down the lyrics to this song and write down what each topic billy joel was talking about meant. at first we were mad, because it was a lot of work, and we had 2 weeks to fully complete it! in the end it ended up being a great assignment, i learned a lot from researching these topics. it’s sad that there is no more good music like billy joel,
2. For someone who didn’t start a fire, Billy Joel sure is defensive about it.
3. As of just hours ago the war in afghanistan is over with the Taliban establishing the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. History repeats itself
4. Imagine how helpful this song was to Captain America when he was unfrozen
5. I had a dream about this song being a $250,000 question on Millionaire. The question was about which historic event was not mentioned in the song.
6. I’m sure they’re blasting this at the only fans offices
7. History teacher: You can’t learn the entire history session in 4 minutes.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”
|Fried Sauerkraut
|Score:45 | Aug 27th
Can’t wait for v4 with verses from Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.
|Posted in: Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson
|ursaminorjim
|Score:46 | Aug 30th
Nerd ass jock.
|Posted in: Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Cover Art Is Ridiculous
|Decatur Or
|Score:47 | Aug 27th
only way to up the ante from here is to bring out OJ Simpson next time
|Posted in: Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson
|thepowerout
|Score:52 | Aug 29th
oh my GOD can we be done with this roll out
|Posted in: Kanye West Says Donda Was Released Without His Approval
|Chris DeVille
|Score:54 | Sep 1st
poopetrator
|Posted in: Someone Pooped In The Pit At Turnstile’s Santa Cruz Show And It Ended Up On The Stage: Report
|LobeliaS-B
|Score:60 | Aug 29th
Hopefully Brian Warner understands that first hand real soon
|Posted in: Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!
|Turd on the Run
|Score:63 | Aug 29th
I think whoever wins we lose
|Posted in: Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!
|StupidAsshole
|Score:68 | Aug 30th
Not sure what is more disturbing, the Kanye inclusion of those three artists or that every single article I read about Donda mentions how DaBaby is a pariah for saying something homophobic onstage (which a rapper has NEVER done before as we all know) instead of you know…punching a black woman in the face on camera. Or touring during a pandemic. I guess verbal violence against progressive whites will always matter more to the public and the media than actual, recorded violence against black women. Unless they’re already famous like Rihanna of course.
Oh, and the album is too long.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda
|juneyards
|Score:86 | Aug 30th
As an album cover, hideous. As a statement of intent to impregnate women of every race, effective.
|Posted in: Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Cover Art Is Ridiculous
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|wolfvonbeowulf
|Score:-19 | Aug 30th
Here’s a thought: If anyone other than white progressives bent the arc of history the last 100 years toward their own cultural mores, we would not be having a conversation about homophobia right now
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda
|sandro
|Score:-23 | Aug 30th
It was a public figure asking another public figure if he was being a douchebag. People’s parents die all the time. That’s no excuse to be a douchebag for a prolonged period of time
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda
|evanseesred
|Score:-23 | Aug 27th
Dave Grohl has some terrific PR folks.
Seriously, everyone thats complained about the kid suing Nirvana should pause and ask: am I just going along with group think and what Grohl’s team wants me to think? Is Grohl that wonderful of a person?
$200 they paid that kid, before he was able to agree to what he was doing. Nobody in the band thinks “hey, maybe we should give him an extra $10,000 since it turned out to be one of the biggest selling records of all time”? This is what happens when people stop treating people like, ya know, people. You may think he’s a brat, but maybe, just maybe, one of the wealthiest musicians on the planet could have been a bit generous on that one.
But don’t think about that. No, let’s have the PR agent put out stories like this and continue trying to make Grohl seem like a great guy. It seems to be working on this bunch.
|Posted in: Dave Grohl’s Archnemesis, 11-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell, Finally Joins Foo Fighters In Concert
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-29 | Sep 2nd
My parents taught me many valuable lessons. One of the most important was that Abba is garbage.
|Posted in: ABBA Announce Reunion Album Voyage & Share Two New Songs, Their First In 39 Years
|charniss
|Score:-37 | Aug 27th
Kanye is not broken.
Dababy made a single ill-advised AIDS joke. Have you seen how absurdly vitriolic the hatred toward him is online? Why do you guys want this to be culture?
I’m not for disposing of human beings over single bad jokes. I’m not for pretending human beings are only their worst moments for upvotes. This livestream was beautiful, ludicrous, problematic, ambitious– everything I want from art, and Kanye West is the only person at that level brave enough to even attempt something like this.
|Posted in: Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|jbhaskar
|Score:40 | Sep 1st
My parents were friends with the Bolotin’s before Michael became famous. The story is long and winding and funny and kinda painful, but, long story short (and skipping the painful bits which has little to do with the Bolotins), one of my earliest memories is having breakfast with Michael in a New Haven diner when I was two or so. His first wife and my mom were great friends, and both ended up splitting from their husbands and helping each other through. The Jim Cary impression of Michael Bolton singing so hard his head exploded on In Living Color was on several tapes in my house, and most weekends was both preceded and followed by lots of cheap wine, candles and talking and nodding at each other. These snippets I remember, but I cannot say much about Michael as a person – I was so young. Though his influence remained in my mom’s house through my childhood. Basically, due to my mom’s friendship with Michael’s ex-wife and the fact that Michael was so famous, Michael’s ex gave my mom a lot of Michael Bolton’s old stuff she had in storage, which, actually, was often brand new. Rugs, furniture, etc. We had so many Michael Bolton hand-me-downs I literally brought some of Michael Bolton’s old sheets to college.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”