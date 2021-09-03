Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

My parents were friends with the Bolotin’s before Michael became famous. The story is long and winding and funny and kinda painful, but, long story short (and skipping the painful bits which has little to do with the Bolotins), one of my earliest memories is having breakfast with Michael in a New Haven diner when I was two or so. His first wife and my mom were great friends, and both ended up splitting from their husbands and helping each other through. The Jim Cary impression of Michael Bolton singing so hard his head exploded on In Living Color was on several tapes in my house, and most weekends was both preceded and followed by lots of cheap wine, candles and talking and nodding at each other. These snippets I remember, but I cannot say much about Michael as a person – I was so young. Though his influence remained in my mom’s house through my childhood. Basically, due to my mom’s friendship with Michael’s ex-wife and the fact that Michael was so famous, Michael’s ex gave my mom a lot of Michael Bolton’s old stuff she had in storage, which, actually, was often brand new. Rugs, furniture, etc. We had so many Michael Bolton hand-me-downs I literally brought some of Michael Bolton’s old sheets to college.

I haven’t heard my mom talk about Michael’s ex (not naming names for privacy reasons, btw, perhaps silly provided the internet and all but oh well I’m not gonna name her) in a while. Perhaps I will see how she is doing. Always generous, kind, yet still didn’t give a shit about much. My last memory of her was that she was in our house and wanted me to fix her website. I was 13 or so, and I wasn’t much help. Still wouldn’t be.