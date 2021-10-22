Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I hate this song but not because of the lyrics or melody, it’s because it soundtracked one of the most mortifying moments of my life. I was fourteen when this song came out and a freshman in high school. And, despite being incredibly shy, I had just started dating my very first boyfriend. I was over the moon with puppy love and things were good. At the same time, there was a local radio station that would let listeners call in on Friday nights to request songs and dedicate them to whoever they wanted. Most of the time the DJ’s would just say something like “that song goes out to so-and-so from whoever”. But sometimes, they would record the caller so you could hear them actually make the request and say why they chose it. Kind of like Casey Kasem’s long distance dedications, except live. Everybody in my school would listen in and try to get their songs played. Hardly anyone ever did, but we all liked to try.

One Friday night, I was at home listening. And lo and behold, whose voice comes over the airwaves but my boyfriend’s. He began talking about how awesome his girlfriend was, and how much fun he had hanging out with her. However, he then began to talk about how he realized that we were better off as friends. That son of a bitch BROKE UP WITH ME ON AIR!! And then requested this song because he said it said exactly what he wanted to say. The DJs played it and then, when it was over, apologized to me because I think they realized how crappy that was to do to me. If this wasn’t bad enough, despite me praying all weekend long that no one heard it, of course everyone did. People would start singing this song to me in the hallways and that shit went on for MONTHS. It was absolutely humiliating. It finally died down by the end of the school year, but for the rest of high school some dickhead would sporadically start singing this song to me. I managed to put the whole chapter behind me and had pretty much forgotten about it. Easy to do since this song is never played anymore (seriously, do you ever hear it?). However, a few years ago, I was in some crappy gas station, stopping to pee and get snacks while on a road trip. The cashier was listening to the radio and the DJ started talking about James Ingram and how he had just passed away. And, you guessed it, this song came on. I absolutely froze in place, and apparently I looked like I’d seen a ghost, because the cashier asked me if I was OK. I quickly paid and got the hell out of there as fast as possible. So, yes, I hate this song. Too bad since I’m usually a sucker for the cheesy ballads!