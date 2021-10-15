Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

The premiere of Beverly Hills 90210, at nine pm on Thursday, October 4, 1990, no doubt has its place in the pop culture pantheon, but for most people I would guess it’s not up there with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or Star Wars as an “I’ll never forget where I was when…” story. I’m the exception. For all my obsession with high school drama, though, it’s not about the show. I’d talked my husband into watching it with me because we were both pretty sluggish. He was working long hours as a traveling electronics technician, I was nine months pregnant, our rented house had no air conditioning except for one bedroom unit, and northern New Jersey was having a heat wave. My official due date was in fact the next day, but I hadn’t yet prepared the labor bag recommended in all the books and articles, because everyone said first babies were never born on their due dates, and because having been early to my wedding I figured my lifetime quota for being on time was filled. I remember noticing Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth’s hair, long and straight with side parts and bangs, and wondering if this style would ever trickle down to Guidette world, where hair had reached heights that made our early 80s big look small. About halfway through, I felt a completely new sensation. That doesn’t happen all that often in life, and when it does it’s startling. It felt as if a very large rubber band inside my abdomen had been pulled taut and then allowed to snap back, thrumming. Fifteen minutes later, it happened again. We did not sleep that night. We moved from room to room, timing and observing. I took a shower, drank tea, called my parents. In the wee hours we spoke to my OBGYN, who was out of town, and to his covering doctors. We packed the bag. Early in the morning, we drove to the hospital. Certain memories remain very vivid, like my husband’s making the stuffed Velveteen Rabbit I’d brought as my Lamaze focal point dance to Van Morrison’s “Bright Side of the Road.” I do NOT recall his own favorite moment: how when he leaned slightly against the mattress after having been on his feet for several hours I practically levitated, spat pea soup, and rasped GET OFF THE BED in the voice of Mercedes McCambridge. That was during what they call transition. There were some issues, none of which rose to the level of official complications, but Kevin wasn’t born until a little after 4:30 that afternoon. He was pale and angry; they put him in a warmer, naked except for a hat, and you could see the affront on his tiny face. I remember exactly how it felt to be lifted from the delivery table onto a stretcher- the most heavenly softness. I hadn’t eaten in almost 24 hours, and I asked my parents to bring me chicken oreganata, garlic bread, and salad with blue cheese from Our Italian Restaurant. When they got to the hospital with Gramma, K’s godfather and his wife and daughter’s future godmother were already there. They buzzed up on the room phone, and Mom said “Daddy says he’ll stay downstairs for now because it’s a lot of people for you.” I said, “Tell my father to get his ass up here.” I loved that time in the hospital. The nurses were lovely, the doctors were lovely. Relatives came, kindergarten best friend and her mother, who had grabbed my arm and said “Have children!” at my wedding reception- she was twisting her hands together with emotion. I had a private room, cool and quiet; on Saturday night I remember nursing watching “Get a Life” and Howie Mandel’s bizarre funeral-parlor sitcom and a show with Danny Noonan from Caddyshack as a lawyer, and on Sunday a TV movie with Rue McClanahan, just about the age I am now, as an elderly bride. They’d wheel K in on a little cart, rear end up in the air the way they put babies to sleep back then; the nurse’s aide would sing out “Time to feed the baby!” My grandmother couldn’t believe K had to be in a car seat for the five-minute ride home. I remember talking to my cousin Mark, who had a two-year-old and a three-year-old, on that first day back; he said,”It’s like the bomb dropped, isn’t it? Except good.” I don’t love “Love and Affection,” but I have affection for it. It’s the kind of big goofy power-pop thing I’ve always had a weakness for. It reminds me of Giuffria’s “Call to the Heart,” and I liked that one too. (Both served as themes for characters in my lifelong imaginary multigenerational showbiz soap opera narrative; they’re perfect for those misty montages.) I can hear that Tom’s right about the production, but as an 80s chick I LIKE that production when a song is hooky enough, and this one is. And it reminds me of those days. Also, screaming pre-teens and moms often like the same things. I was a mom now, and it never occurred to me to try to be a cool one- cool never worked for me anyway. I was happy to give up on it altogether.