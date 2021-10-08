Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Stillstephen
|Score:35 | Oct 3rd
|
I don’t normally say that the world would be a better place without music I don’t like, but between holding back Daft Punk from #1, enabling Robin Thicke’s skeevy ass and fucking up music copyright law for the foreseeable future, “Blurred Lines” not existing would be a net positive for society.
|Posted in: Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During “Blurred Lines” Video Shoot
|#9
|a famous toronto painter shot me down.
|Score:35 | Oct 1st
|
that Gondry video still rules.
|Posted in: Fever Turns 20
|#8
|Decatur Or
|Score:38 | Oct 2nd
|
“Blurred Lines” dominance in 2013 remains such an embarrassment for the culture.
|Posted in: Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During “Blurred Lines” Video Shoot
|#7
|ShadowMorpheus
|Score:39 | Oct 4th
|
Lies! She’s clearly wearing her guitar.
|Posted in: Kacey Musgraves Really Was Nude Behind Her Guitar On SNL
|#6
|DJ Professor Dan
|Score:41 | Oct 1st
|
Meanwhile on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart… Deee-Lite is Number One with “Groove Is In The Heart,” which if not the best song of 1990 (although it very possibly may be that) is almost certainly the MOST 1990 song of 1990. From a very Madchester styed infatuation with the funkier side of the 60s and 70s (flares were back in style!) to its almost cartoonish vibe a la MC Scat Kat and Betty Boo (the single artwork featured the three members in comic-strip form riding three butterflies), “Groove Is In The Heart” is basically 1990 in miniature.
So are you ready? Because we are going to dance. We are going to dance. We are going to dance.
And have some fun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etviGf1uWlg
There are various pays at looking at Deee-Lite and “Groove Is In The Heart.”
I shall look at how they are one of the all-time perfect one-hit-wonders (although not on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart where they’ll be back a whole bunch of times) and the fundamental kookiness of Lady Miss Kier and Co when they reach Number One in Australia.
But today I’d like to take a moment to appreciate the craft of what they achieved; a random collection of samples going to Number One that the Avalanches or DJ Shadow would feel proud – nay jealous – of… not to mention an equally random collection of perfectly selected cameos, that for a few weeks made Deee-Lite the coolest collection of creatives that ever lived.
Let’s look at the samples first:
We’ve got a Herbie Hancock bassline from the “Blow Up” soundtrack, a movie in which a despicably privileged mod photographer tries to solve an equally despicable crime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yLHOAkj9ss
Deee-Groovy!
We’ve got Bel-Sha-Zaar, Tommy Genapopoluis and The Grecian Knights and an album called “The Art Of Bellydancing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YloUJYz21Wo
Deee-Gorgeous!
And probably weirdest of all, Eva Gabor and the theme song to “Green Acres.” It’s the “I” bit.
Ooh-la-la, la-lalalala-la!
That’s some top-notch record crate digging.
And they got Bootsy Collins, who by 1990 was probably just happy to be included. And it began his new career as a feature artist that you called up, not when you needed a funky bassline, but when you needed someone to say things like “groovy” and “dig.” And they got Q-Tip, who if not quite yet iconic, had just become very hot: I like to imagine that they called him up and asked “can you kick it?” and he answered “yes I can.”
Oh yeah, it also includes the world’s funkiest pin-whistle.
Everything about “Groove Is In The Heart” is just so deee-lectably deee-groovy and it gets nth out of ten succotash wishes.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”
|#5
|Simone Magus
|Score:46 | Oct 4th
|
“Nevermind: Everlong Edition”
|Posted in: Dave Grohl Hints That Nirvana’s Nevermind Cover Art Might Change Because Of Naked-Baby Lawsuit
|#4
|tupac chopra
|Score:48 | Oct 4th
|
Horny Breihan is back!
|Posted in: Dave Grohl Hints That Nirvana’s Nevermind Cover Art Might Change Because Of Naked-Baby Lawsuit
|#3
|blochead
|Score:54 | Oct 4th
|
Kids…take it from a thrice divorced loser. Don’t make choices of this magnitute while going through a divorce
|Posted in: Kacey Musgraves Really Was Nude Behind Her Guitar On SNL
|#2
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:55 | Oct 4th
|
Just put Kacey Musgraves on the cover of Nevermind then.
|Posted in: Kacey Musgraves Really Was Nude Behind Her Guitar On SNL
|#1
|beepbeep
|Score:60 | Oct 3rd
|
“ I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it” – Story of her life
|Posted in: Grimes Explains Trolling Paparazzi With The Communist Manifesto: “I Like Capitalism”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|roland1824
|Score:-18 | Oct 6th
|
I guess we’ll learn over the next several years if “stupid” applies to refusing to comply with excessive preventive measures, or the potential long lasting harm of these policies on development of children who are at very low risk.
|Posted in: Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts
|#4
|CowboyDan
|Score:-18 | Oct 6th
|
This is a bad precedent but I am sure most of you love this
You likely file this under “it doesn’t affect me and I can’t think past the first order effects of this so who cares”
|Posted in: Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts
|#3
|jb9000
|Score:-20 | Oct 4th
|
I feel like Stereogum calling for Dave Grohl to whip out his dick is a super bad take.
|Posted in: Dave Grohl Hints That Nirvana’s Nevermind Cover Art Might Change Because Of Naked-Baby Lawsuit
|#2
|komeyria55
|Score:-22 | Oct 3rd
|
Its her private matter. Leave it.
|Posted in: Grimes Explains Trolling Paparazzi With The Communist Manifesto: “I Like Capitalism”
|#1
|ursaminorjim
|Score:-26 | Oct 6th
|
To-day I learned that the cover art I’ve never seen for an album I’ve never heard of is “iconic.” lulz
|Posted in: Converge’s Jane Doe Model Revealed
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|unknown
|Score:24 | Oct 1st
|
i’m getting married next friday!! i proposed 2 goddamn years ago but, well, you know. but here we finally fuckin gooooo! trying not to overthink the playlist and just let the dj do their job but if anyone has any last-minute wedding must-plays, i’d love to hear ’em. we’re having a harpist at the ceremony and everything – i wonder if she’d be offended if i just sent her a bunch of mary lattimore and said “do it like this”.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments