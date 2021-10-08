Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Meanwhile on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart… Deee-Lite is Number One with “Groove Is In The Heart,” which if not the best song of 1990 (although it very possibly may be that) is almost certainly the MOST 1990 song of 1990. From a very Madchester styed infatuation with the funkier side of the 60s and 70s (flares were back in style!) to its almost cartoonish vibe a la MC Scat Kat and Betty Boo (the single artwork featured the three members in comic-strip form riding three butterflies), “Groove Is In The Heart” is basically 1990 in miniature. So are you ready? Because we are going to dance. We are going to dance. We are going to dance. And have some fun. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etviGf1uWlg There are various pays at looking at Deee-Lite and “Groove Is In The Heart.” I shall look at how they are one of the all-time perfect one-hit-wonders (although not on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart where they’ll be back a whole bunch of times) and the fundamental kookiness of Lady Miss Kier and Co when they reach Number One in Australia. But today I’d like to take a moment to appreciate the craft of what they achieved; a random collection of samples going to Number One that the Avalanches or DJ Shadow would feel proud – nay jealous – of… not to mention an equally random collection of perfectly selected cameos, that for a few weeks made Deee-Lite the coolest collection of creatives that ever lived. Let’s look at the samples first: We’ve got a Herbie Hancock bassline from the “Blow Up” soundtrack, a movie in which a despicably privileged mod photographer tries to solve an equally despicable crime. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yLHOAkj9ss Deee-Groovy! We’ve got Bel-Sha-Zaar, Tommy Genapopoluis and The Grecian Knights and an album called “The Art Of Bellydancing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YloUJYz21Wo Deee-Gorgeous! And probably weirdest of all, Eva Gabor and the theme song to “Green Acres.” It’s the “I” bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umS3XM3xAPk Ooh-la-la, la-lalalala-la! That’s some top-notch record crate digging. And they got Bootsy Collins, who by 1990 was probably just happy to be included. And it began his new career as a feature artist that you called up, not when you needed a funky bassline, but when you needed someone to say things like “groovy” and “dig.” And they got Q-Tip, who if not quite yet iconic, had just become very hot: I like to imagine that they called him up and asked “can you kick it?” and he answered “yes I can.” Oh yeah, it also includes the world’s funkiest pin-whistle. Everything about “Groove Is In The Heart” is just so deee-lectably deee-groovy and it gets nth out of ten succotash wishes.