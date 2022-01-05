Watch St. Vincent Sing At The Bar On Corden

St. Vincent’s promo cycle for last year’s Daddy’s Home is forging right on ahead into 2022. Annie Clark already hit a few of the late night spots over the course of 2021, including SNL and The Tonight Show, and now she’s brought the Grammy-push phase of Daddy’s Home to The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In addition to performing, Clark was also interviewed by Corden during a commercial break. He talked to her about collaborating with Paul McCartney and asked her if Daddy’s Home was particularly ’70s-inspired. (He’s a sharp interviewer, that Corden.) Finally, given the holidays and the fact Clark was about to perform “…At The Holiday Party,” Corden asked her what she did for the holidays. Clark claims she makes her entire family act out Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and that they call it a A Clarkmas Carol. Maybe that’ll be St. Vincent’s next concept album.

For now, you can watch videos of both the interview and performance, with Clark singing a stripped down “…At The Holiday Party” from behind a bar. Check it out below.