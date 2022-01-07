Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

A Year-End Statistically Significant Sidebar Happy New Year’s Eve to the good people of TNOCS! Whilst concocting the 2021 TNOCS Christmas video, I had to figure out a fair way of how to include as many folks as possible. So, I thought I might catch a clue by crunching the stats from every TNOs column posted in 2021, up to and including December 3. Join me over at the big whiteboard, won’t you, as we check out some fun metrics about the 2021 participants within our beloved section o’ comments. Even though I’d extended the number of verses in the song to a perhaps fatiguing level, I still had a practical limit of the number of folks that I could list. So I had to draw a line: If you commented or replied 18 times or more during the entirety of 2021, your name was in. For comparison: in 2019, I was able to name-check 62 of you. Last year: 102. I’m pleased to report that this year, we crammed 242 of our friends into the mix. For any omissions beyond that methodology, I apologize; this was the most equitable way that I could think of to get the job done. (Sorry – real quick before we hit the digits: Right after I posted the video, I had to log off for the rest of the day. When I checked back very late Christmas Eve, I was stunned, overwhelmed and humbled by the incredibly kind and thoughtful feedback. I know that it was just a corny bit, but I promise that my heart was 100% all-in to make something that you’d get a kick out of. Thank you to everyone that commented about it. (Friend rollerboogie asked how long it took to do; about 110 hours in all – and worth every minute of the process if anyone enjoyed seeing it.)) OK, chatterboy: Enough. Get to it: Between January 1 and December 3, there were 145 The Number Ones Columns penned by our venerable scribe Tom Breihan. In response, the denizens of the The Number Ones Comment Section ponied up exactly 16,354 comments, crafted lovingly by 986 different commenters. Fun fact: Just about a third of these, 326 delurkers, decided to comment only once. If we define each comment or reply as an “interaction,” and score each with a point, let’s look at the Top 20 commenters for the aforementioned time period. (And, in a tribute to the spirit of Casey: we’re doing it right: we’re countin’ ‘em down:) #20 946 Jmf74

#19 960 feetontheground

#18 1006 Mr. Plow

#17 1137 vails

#16 1207 Rabbits Rabbits

#15 1256 dutchg8r

#14 1669 dothestrand

#13 1690 Legeis

#12 1825 ozcorp

#11 1837 rollerboogie

#10 1855 Guy K

#9 1870 thegue

#8 1960 RJ1313

#7 2054 Chris S

#6 2462 shadowboxer122

#5 2464 washingtonknight

#4 2766 Brigit

#3 2792 LinkCrawford

#2 2827 blu_cheez

#1 4358 irishbearaz/tx (With a few minor adjustments necessitated for rhyming purposes, this was the metric for listing folks in the video: from fewest to most interactions.) Now, occasionally, some of us might be in a particularly chatty mood. The Top 20 Most Interactions Within A Single Column: #20 44 rollerboogie “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

#19 45 irishbeartx “Baby I Love/ Freebird”

#18 47 blu_cheez “Don’t Worry Be Happy”

#17 47 dutchg8r “Praying For Time”

#16 47 irishbeartx “Nothing Compares 2U”

#15 47 irishbeartx “When I’m With You”

#14 47 latinazza “Step By Step”

#13 47 vails “When I See You Smile”

#12 50 irishbearaz “Could’ve Been”

#11 50 irishbeartx “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

#10 51 irishbeartx “Black Velvet”

#9 52 Brigit “One More Try”

#8 53 irishbeartx “I’ll Be There For You”

#7 53 shadowboxer122 “Kokomo”

#6 53 washingtonknight “All The Man That I Need”

#5 54 irishbeartx “When I See You Smile”

#4 55 Brigit “With Or Without You”

#3 55 irishbearaz “Head To Toe”

#2 61 irishbearaz “The Flame”

#1 61 vails “We Didn’t Start The Fire” As most Oscar™ winners will tell you, “hey, it’s a thrill just to be nominated…” That said, here’s the Top 20 for the category of Most Upvotes Received For a Single Post or Reply: #20 51 Lee Chesnut “Heaven Is A Place”

#19 51 Left of the Dial “Dirty Diana”

#18 51 Shocker “One More Try”

#17 52 CarrieAnne “I Don’t Have The Heart”

#16 52 Justice “Can’t Live Without Your Love”

#15 52 rollerboogie “Step By Step”

#14 53 CarrieAnne “The Way It Is”

#13 53 poorlittlefool “Lost In Your Eyes”

#12 54 Legeis “Foolish Beat”

#11 55 mt58 “Mony Mony”

#10 56 Lee Chesnut “Step By Step”

#9 57 Ace of Moms Basement “I Knew You Were Waiting”

#8 59 dustrock “Vision Of Love”

#7 60 mt58 “Don’t Wanna Lose”

#6 63 Barnable “Never Gonna Give You Up”

#5 63 jnagle4 “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn”

#4 64 Fishhead “The Living Years”

#3 71 Fishhead “With Or Without You”

#2 71 mt58 “Jacob’s Ladder”

#1 78 Simone Magus “Nothing Compares 2U” BTW, each commenter’s “appearance” in the video was their actual highest upvoted comment for 2021. Friends hokienole and Mumchance thought that perhaps the numbers had been inflated – but, nope – all are accurate. And like all overly-long awards shows, we’ve saved the biggie for last: here are the 2021 TNOCS Top 40 Commenters, By Total Received Upvotes: 40 1355 scanner3

39 1397 Lovethisconcept

38 1407 wes_r

37 1410 Shocker

36 1412 RWonegan

35 1440 DanceFever

34 1463 Carstonio

33 1493 jrctennis23

32 1511 vails

31 1518 dwmacg

30 1536 Pauly Steyreen

29 1566 Chris S

28 1588 Justice

27 1601 RJ1313

26 1619 JJ Lives At Leeds

25 1632 Lee Chesnut

24 1645 washingtonknight

23 1834 shadowboxer122

22 1863 rubberbandit

21 2060 mt58

20 2074 Rabbits Rabbits

19 2152 DJ Professor Dan

18 2219 scorpio516

17 2235 dustrock

16 2256 dothestrand

15 2263 Mr. Plow

14 2286 blu_cheez

13 2296 Saint Nothing

12 2365 ozcorp

11 2415 prefab

10 2521 SrCarto

9 2521 rollerboogie

8 2654 Virgindog

7 2690 Brigit

6 2715 Legeis

5 2716 LinkCrawford

4 2895 Fishhead

3 2954 Guy K

2 3078 BixMeister

1 3153 thegue I hope that this was a fun read; it seemed like something many of you would enjoy reviewing. We’ve sure had a great 2021 together! I look forward so much to visiting here with you all, and I know that many of you feel the same. Thanks to Tom and Scott for providing us this place, technically rent-free, three times weekly, just so we can have our little ongoing weird and wonderful party. It’s among the most fun ongoing experiences I’ve ever had. I wish you all a Happy New Year. I will think good thoughts for everyone here, and for all those that they love. We’ll see you in the remaining virtual 1990s, and beyond! I’m mt Kasem. Thanks for listening. Keep your feet on the ground, and keep reaching for the stars… ..and good on you all.