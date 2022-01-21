Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

That Valley Girl spoken intro was, in some ways, more culturally impactful than the song itself. For my generation, it was the first clearly understandable satire on “Stuff White People Say.” I remember my older sister delightedly reciting this in cartoonish pantomime, presumably in on the joke.

This intro served as the basis for what became the “Becky” pejorative, itself the precursor to “basic bitch.” Becky represented the people who smugly assume that the cultural ubiquity they enjoy is due to their being special—rather than being quite boring and very, very fortunate. And Becky would later take a darker turn when the events of her changing community did not meet her expectations, and she would be renamed “Karen.” Like any culture war dynamic, the story behind the Becky and Karen insults tend to be lost in translation and what remains clear are the insults themselves, which of course results in more aggrieved and resentful people. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that my older sister is now an eternally-aggrieved Trumper, a real Becky-turned-Karen. This is not to lay all of this baggage on the shoulders of Sir Mix-a-lot, of course. It was all in good fun! Nor is it meant to paint a rosy picture of US race relations in 1992 (this single was released just days after the LA riots ended). But it’s just a snapshot of one generation’s rosy childhood naivety, heavily informed by pop novelty songs, eventually getting shredded by this larger cultural dynamic of dysfunction. We didn’t start the ire, but it has the power to make all things sour. Anyway, political and familial dysfunction aside, it’s a great little tune!