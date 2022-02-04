Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude February 4, 2022 4:36 PM By Scott Lapatine

Break out your Fleavis. Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with John Frusciante, Rick Rubin, and Anthony Kiedis’ Irish accent.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  prefab
Score:39 | Feb 2nd

Licky boom boom meh. 5/10.

Posted in: The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”
#9  padfoot24
Score:40 | Jan 31st

Fucking wild that this happens the same day you post the piece on “A Whole New World”. Just a crazy coincidence. Quick, someone do the math and prove that 311 is somehow behind this.

Posted in: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1
#8  fkacody
Score:41 | Feb 1st

Posted in: Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”
#7  Legeis
Score:41 | Jan 28th

PRODUCTION CREDITS FOR TODAY’S #1
*
“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU” – Whitney Houston (10th)
Songwriters: DOLLY PARTON (2ND)
Producers: David Foster (3rd)
Label: Arista
Album: THE BODYGUARD SOUNDTRACK
*
((Select Personnel))
David Foster – Keyboard
Kirk Whalum – Saxophone and solo
Ricky Lawson – Drums (2nd) with one of the most famous single drum sounds ever
Dean Parks – guitar
Michael Landau – guitar (9th)
Neil Stubenhaus – bass (4th)
Tony Smith and Claude Gaudette – synth programming

It is the 6th #1 of the 1990s associated with a movie. (and no, it’s not from Boomerang lol)

TODAY’S SONG, CHART-WISE IS THE MOST #1 of ALL the #1’s of ALL TIME

As far as I can tell, this is the ONLY song to EVER hit #1 everywhere it charted (31 total charts)

This hit #1 in:
• Australia
• Austria
• Belgium
• Canada
• Denmark
• Finland
• France
• Germany
• Greece
• Iceland
• Ireland
• Italy
• Japan
• Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Norway
• Panama
• Peru
• Portugal
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• United Kingdom
• United States
• Uruguay

Plus it was #1 on the Eurochart, Europe Dance, Canada and US Adult Contemporary, US R&B/Hip-Hop, US Mainstream, US Rhythmic.
The entire world will always love it.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”
#6  horserenoir
Score:42 | Jan 31st

No, the stance Neil is taking is that Spotify shouldn’t be paying Joe Rogan millions to spread antivaxx propaganda, especially when they pay musicians so little
Posted in: Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify
#5  crowleywaltz
Score:45 | Feb 2nd

Just a month in and 2022 has me considering Robin Thicke, a person I thought had been drummed out of the industry for his toxicity, to be in the right. This is not a good sign of things to come y’all.

Posted in: Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off The Masked Singer Set As Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked
#4  padfoot24
Score:47 | Jan 31st

Subtlety

Posted in: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1
#3  bakedbeans
Score:55 | Feb 2nd

Posted in: Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off The Masked Singer Set As Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked
#2  Decatur Or
Score:61 | Jan 28th

Legends supporting legends, you truly love to see it
Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
#1  rollerboogie
Score:83 | Jan 28th

This past Wednesday, my dear 93 year old mom, Dolly, left this earthly life, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.  That this particular #1 should pop up today is not lost on me.  I realize the song was written about a professional break-up and not all of the lyrics apply, but the general theme of love lasting eternally even after parting ways hits me hard.  The love my mother gave to her children and we in turn gave back to her lives on in our hearts.  It was fiercely on display as we gathered around her bedside to be at her side in her final days, some to the very last breath.  My heart hurts deeply and it’s still hard to believe she is no longer physically here, but I am grateful today for her in countless ways words cannot capture and her love for me and mine for her only grew stronger and will indeed endure eternally.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  rays8
Score:-32 | Jan 30th

The first time anyone has thought of Belly In 30 years.
Ya know Rogan has had Sanjay Gupta on too right? It’s not like he’s Tucker Carlson 24/7 lies and dangerous bullshit. But everyone keeps watching Fox Sports etc.
It’s one Rogan episode from December that is in question.
Yeah, go to Amazon, ethics of the highest order, or Apple, who may not pay Bannon or Ben Shapiro but host their dangerous podcasts.
I’ve built a pretty substantial library on Spotify and I hate Apple’s user experience so…guess I just won’t listen to Joni as much.

Posted in: Belly Make “DELETE SPOTIFY” Their Spotify Header While Exploring “Difficult” Process To Leave Platform
#4  manupoctober
Score:-32 | Jan 29th

This left site actually hides comments if enough libs cry about how mean it was 😆

Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
#3  manupoctober
Score:-32 | Jan 29th

Yes let all the shitty libtard musicians cancel themselves lol
Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
#2  manupoctober
Score:-33 | Jan 29th

The onkybdifference between you and a mindless lemming? You can type
Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
#1  mattwer3
Score:-52 | Jan 28th

I take it you have never seen a Joe Rogan podcast? If you were to watch one, you’d realize that the man is pretty diverse on his opinions. Do you know? And he does not claim to be a doctor, or even that he gives good information. The man is simply talking. But he’s still better and more truthful than CNN and most of the content creators for TV media.
Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  crania
Score:30 | Jan 31st

Can’t stream Hejira so I guess a rough draft of “Pork and Beans” will do

Posted in: Rivers Cuomo Targets Spotify Defectors With App That Only Streams Weezer Demos
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

