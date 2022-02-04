Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Break out your Fleavis. Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with John Frusciante, Rick Rubin, and Anthony Kiedis’ Irish accent.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|prefab
|Score:39 | Feb 2nd
|
Licky boom boom meh. 5/10.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”
|#9
|padfoot24
|Score:40 | Jan 31st
|
Fucking wild that this happens the same day you post the piece on “A Whole New World”. Just a crazy coincidence. Quick, someone do the math and prove that 311 is somehow behind this.
|Posted in: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1
|#8
|fkacody
|Score:41 | Feb 1st
|
|Posted in: Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”
|#7
|Legeis
|Score:41 | Jan 28th
|
PRODUCTION CREDITS FOR TODAY’S #1
It is the 6th #1 of the 1990s associated with a movie. (and no, it’s not from Boomerang lol)
TODAY’S SONG, CHART-WISE IS THE MOST #1 of ALL the #1’s of ALL TIME
As far as I can tell, this is the ONLY song to EVER hit #1 everywhere it charted (31 total charts)
This hit #1 in:
Plus it was #1 on the Eurochart, Europe Dance, Canada and US Adult Contemporary, US R&B/Hip-Hop, US Mainstream, US Rhythmic.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”
|#6
|horserenoir
|Score:42 | Jan 31st
|
No, the stance Neil is taking is that Spotify shouldn’t be paying Joe Rogan millions to spread antivaxx propaganda, especially when they pay musicians so little
|Posted in: Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify
|#5
|crowleywaltz
|Score:45 | Feb 2nd
|
Just a month in and 2022 has me considering Robin Thicke, a person I thought had been drummed out of the industry for his toxicity, to be in the right. This is not a good sign of things to come y’all.
|Posted in: Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off The Masked Singer Set As Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked
|#4
|padfoot24
|Score:47 | Jan 31st
|
Subtlety
|Posted in: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1
|#3
|bakedbeans
|Score:55 | Feb 2nd
|
|Posted in: Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off The Masked Singer Set As Rudy Giuliani Is Unmasked
|#2
|Decatur Or
|Score:61 | Jan 28th
|
Legends supporting legends, you truly love to see it
|Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
|#1
|rollerboogie
|Score:83 | Jan 28th
|
This past Wednesday, my dear 93 year old mom, Dolly, left this earthly life, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. That this particular #1 should pop up today is not lost on me. I realize the song was written about a professional break-up and not all of the lyrics apply, but the general theme of love lasting eternally even after parting ways hits me hard. The love my mother gave to her children and we in turn gave back to her lives on in our hearts. It was fiercely on display as we gathered around her bedside to be at her side in her final days, some to the very last breath. My heart hurts deeply and it’s still hard to believe she is no longer physically here, but I am grateful today for her in countless ways words cannot capture and her love for me and mine for her only grew stronger and will indeed endure eternally.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|rays8
|Score:-32 | Jan 30th
|
The first time anyone has thought of Belly In 30 years.
|Posted in: Belly Make “DELETE SPOTIFY” Their Spotify Header While Exploring “Difficult” Process To Leave Platform
|#4
|manupoctober
|Score:-32 | Jan 29th
|
This left site actually hides comments if enough libs cry about how mean it was 😆
|Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
|#3
|manupoctober
|Score:-32 | Jan 29th
|
Yes let all the shitty libtard musicians cancel themselves lol
|Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
|#2
|manupoctober
|Score:-33 | Jan 29th
|
The onkybdifference between you and a mindless lemming? You can type
|Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
|#1
|mattwer3
|Score:-52 | Jan 28th
|
I take it you have never seen a Joe Rogan podcast? If you were to watch one, you’d realize that the man is pretty diverse on his opinions. Do you know? And he does not claim to be a doctor, or even that he gives good information. The man is simply talking. But he’s still better and more truthful than CNN and most of the content creators for TV media.
|Posted in: Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|crania
|Score:30 | Jan 31st
|
Can’t stream Hejira so I guess a rough draft of “Pork and Beans” will do
|Posted in: Rivers Cuomo Targets Spotify Defectors With App That Only Streams Weezer Demos