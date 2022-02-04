Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

PRODUCTION CREDITS FOR TODAY’S #1

*

“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU” – Whitney Houston (10th)

Songwriters: DOLLY PARTON (2ND)

Producers: David Foster (3rd)

Label: Arista

Album: THE BODYGUARD SOUNDTRACK

*

((Select Personnel))

David Foster – Keyboard

Kirk Whalum – Saxophone and solo

Ricky Lawson – Drums (2nd) with one of the most famous single drum sounds ever

Dean Parks – guitar

Michael Landau – guitar (9th)

Neil Stubenhaus – bass (4th)

Tony Smith and Claude Gaudette – synth programming

It is the 6th #1 of the 1990s associated with a movie. (and no, it’s not from Boomerang lol)

TODAY’S SONG, CHART-WISE IS THE MOST #1 of ALL the #1’s of ALL TIME

As far as I can tell, this is the ONLY song to EVER hit #1 everywhere it charted (31 total charts)

This hit #1 in:

• Australia

• Austria

• Belgium

• Canada

• Denmark

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Iceland

• Ireland

• Italy

• Japan

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Norway

• Panama

• Peru

• Portugal

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• United Kingdom

• United States

• Uruguay

Plus it was #1 on the Eurochart, Europe Dance, Canada and US Adult Contemporary, US R&B/Hip-Hop, US Mainstream, US Rhythmic.

The entire world will always love it.