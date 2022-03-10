Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

In 2020, the happy couple of Grimes and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk welcomed their first child, a boy named X Æ A-12 Musk. Since then, Grimes’ public life, which was already wild, has grown even more complicated. Today brings some heavy new revelations. A new Vanity Fair cover story on Grimes touches on a great many things, including her forthcoming album Book 1 and her relationship with Musk. But the most pressing news is this: Grimes and Elon Musk now have a second baby, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. They call her Y.

There’s been no previous announcement about Grimes and Musk’s daughter, and they kept her birth a secret. You haven’t seen any recent pictures of a pregnant Grimes because the couple used a surrogate. Vanity Fair writer Devin Gordon only learned of the baby’s existence because she started crying during the interview. In the piece, Grimes admits that yes, the couple now has a baby, and she eventually decides to announce her name to the world. Here’s how the article explains this baby name:

Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.” She texts me a voice memo with the pronunciation of Sideræl—“sigh-deer-ee-el”—which she calls “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” It’s also a nod to her favorite Lord Of The Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.”

Back in September, Musk said that he and Grimes had, more or less, broken up. In the Vanity Fair piece, Grimes says that their situation is a little more complicated than that:

There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it… This is the best it’s ever been… We just need to be free.

Grimes also says that she and Musk plan to have more kids. As for the cognitive dissonance of a once-leftist artist being in a relationship with the world’s richest man, Grimes gets philosophical:

I mean, when people say I’m a class traitor that is not… an inaccurate description. I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset… But at the same time, like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress… Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?

As for the new album Book 1, Grimes confirms something she teased a little while ago: She’s written a new song called “Sci-Fi” with the Weeknd and his longtime collaborator Illangelo. The whole album is partly inspired by Elon Musk’s theory that Grimes is actually a simulation. Here’s what Grimes has to say about that:

We keep having this conversation where E’s like, “Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?”… The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy… Even just studying astrophysics and neuroscience. And it’s really annoying because people think I’m an airhead who went to art school.

There is a lot to process in this Vanity Fair piece. You can experience it for yourself here.

UPDATE: Grimes has taken to social media to clarify a few things from her cover story (“I am not a capitalist democrat”) and say that since the interview was conducted she and Elon Musk broke up again…