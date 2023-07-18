Watch Post Malone Play A Free Pop-Up Show In Times Square
In about 10 days, Post Malone will release his new guitar-driven album Austin. We’ve already heard a few of its singles, including “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive.” Plus, Post is currently on his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour, which heads to Ontario tomorrow. Today, though, Post Malone gave Midtown Manhattan a special treat by being the first to perform on the outdoor TSX stage in Times Square. The free pop-up show did contain Austin tracks, including “Overdrive.”
This comes less than a month after Raising Cane’s opened its flagship location in Times Square. Synergy!
Watch Post Malone shut down Times Square below.
https://twitter.com/NewsPosty/status/1681418777680916486
https://twitter.com/NewsPosty/status/1681428818031181835
Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury/Republic.