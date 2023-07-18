In about 10 days, Post Malone will release his new guitar-driven album Austin. We’ve already heard a few of its singles, including “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive.” Plus, Post is currently on his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying tour, which heads to Ontario tomorrow. Today, though, Post Malone gave Midtown Manhattan a special treat by being the first to perform on the outdoor TSX stage in Times Square. The free pop-up show did contain Austin tracks, including “Overdrive.”

This comes less than a month after Raising Cane’s opened its flagship location in Times Square. Synergy!

Watch Post Malone shut down Times Square below.

POST MALONE IS IN TIMES SQUARE!!! pic.twitter.com/1rloCVP1TU — Brookie Ray Stewart ✨✨✨ (@BrookieRex) July 18, 2023

Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury/Republic.