Paramore Cancel Remaining Shows Of US Tour

Since spring, Paramore have been on a triumphant North American arena tour. That tour has included some big moments, including surprise appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Billie Eilish, and, just a couple of nights ago, Steph Curry. A few shows on the tour had to be postponed and rescheduled because lead singer Hayley Williams was suffering from a lung infection. This morning, Williams announced that the band would have to cancel the tour’s final shows, in Portland and Salt Lake City, over her health concerns.

Last night, Paramore played Seattle, and Haley Williams says that “it got a little scary.” On her Instagram story, Williams writes:

Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that finishing this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight. We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there. I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit.

New from Hayley. She confirms she’s still fighting the lungs infection and @paramore needs to cancel the remaining dates of this leg of the US tour. Get well Hayley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qlMuTse78z — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) August 10, 2023

After postponing those last Paramore shows, Hayley Williams went on social media to call out the “incel ass” internet haters who were criticizing her. Paramore’s Portland show was scheduled for tonight, and the Salt Lake City one was set to go down on Sunday. Paramore’s touring schedule is set to resume in November in New Zealand, and they’ll open for the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour next year.