Watch Lauren Mayberry Cover The 1975’s “Paris” In Paris

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches is currently on her first solo tour and has shared songs “Are You Awake?” and “Shame.” On this run, she’s been doing an array of fun covers, like Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” PJ Harvey’s “Down By The Water,” Adam Schlesinger’s “That Thing You Do,” and Texas’ “Say What You Want.” Last night, she performed a rendition of the 1975’s “Paris” in Paris at La Maroquinerie.

The song is a fan-favorite from the band’s sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, enjoyed for its intimate, stripped-down nature, which Mayberry handles with care. This arrives a few years after Chvrches covered the 1975’s “Somebody Else” during their visit to the BBC’s Live Lounge. Watch Mayberry cover “Paris” below.