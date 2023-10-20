Chvrches leader Lauren Mayberry is right in the midst of launching a solo career — touring hard, releasing the singles “Are You Awake?” and “Shame,” covering tons of songs. Meanwhile, Chvrches are about to release a deluxe 10th-anniversary reissue of their excellent debut The Bones Of What You Believe, and it includes a lot of bonus tracks. We’ve already posted the previously unreleased songs “Manhattan” and “Talking In My Sleep,” and now they’ve shared another one.

“City On Fire,” the latest new-but-not Chvrches track, is another woozy synthpop jam. As with “Talking In My Sleep,” Iain Cook is the one who sings lead; these bonus tracks really present an alternate universe where Lauren Mayberry doesn’t serve as the group’s default lead singer. I don’t know whether “City On Fire” has anything to do with the 1987 Ringo Lam/Chow Yun-Fat crime film, but that movie is an absolute banger, so let’s just say that it does. Listen below.

The Bones Of What You Believe 10th-anniversary edition is out 10/13 on Glassnote. Check out our recent Footnotes feature on the album.