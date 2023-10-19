Watch Lauren Mayberry Cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”

News October 19, 2023 10:27 AM By James Rettig

Watch Lauren Mayberry Cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”

News October 19, 2023 10:27 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry kicked off a solo tour, and she’s been doing a whole lot of covers: Madonna, PJ Harvey, Texas, the 1975, “That Thing You Do.” On Tuesday night, Mayberry’s tour came through Prague and she added another cover to the repertoire: Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

Mayberry’s main band Chvrches supported Depeche Mode for a couple dates on tour in 2013. In 2020, when the group was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during a COVID-era ceremony special, Mayberry was among the artists who talked about Depeche Mode’s impact.

Watch video of her performing “Personal Jesus” below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest