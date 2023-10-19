Last month, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry kicked off a solo tour, and she’s been doing a whole lot of covers: Madonna, PJ Harvey, Texas, the 1975, “That Thing You Do.” On Tuesday night, Mayberry’s tour came through Prague and she added another cover to the repertoire: Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”

Mayberry’s main band Chvrches supported Depeche Mode for a couple dates on tour in 2013. In 2020, when the group was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during a COVID-era ceremony special, Mayberry was among the artists who talked about Depeche Mode’s impact.

Watch video of her performing “Personal Jesus” below.