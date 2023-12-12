Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform Her Hunger Games Song On Colbert, Acoustic Ballads On Tiny Desk Concert

Olivia Rodrigo has already won a bunch of awards in her short career, and she would like to win some more. That, in any case, is my read on her last couple of media hits. Rodrigo released her much-anticipated sophomore LP GUTS a few months ago, and it’s one of our favorite albums of the year. It’s also up for a bunch of Grammys. This past weekend, Rodrigo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and she also starred in a sketch. Since then, she’s racked up a couple more media-friendly performances, and those performances seem to fit into the for-your-consideration category.

Awards voters tend to like ballads, and Olivia Rodrigo is going to give them ballads. Last month, she released “Can’t Catch Me Now,” the slow, tender, folksy end-credits song from the new Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. (I thought that movie was pretty good.) Last night, Rodrigo performed “Can’t Catch Me Now” on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. This was a theatrical reading, with a dramatically lit stage full of dry ice and with string players in silouette.

Yesterday, meanwhile, NPR shared the video of Rodrigo’s second Tiny Desk Concert. (Her first was during the pandemic, and she taped it at the Department Of Motor Vehicles, because of “Drivers License” and all.) Rodrigo played acoustic guitar and piano, and she and her band focused on the slower songs from GUTS, rather than the rambunctious rockers. They started off with a relatively restrained “Love Is Embarrassing” before going into “Vampire,” “Lacy,” and “Making The Bed.” In between songs, she was reliably charming.

And while she was in NYC, Rodrigo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show too. Watch it all below.

The soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is out now on Lions Gate/Geffen. GUTS is out now on Geffen.