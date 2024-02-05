Last year, Joni Mitchell performed her first headline concert in over 20 years. Earlier this week, the legendary musician announced her first Los Angeles concert in 24 years. Today at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, she won Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live), her 11th Grammy (10 competitive, one Lifetime Achievement Award). And tonight on the main Grammys broadcast, she gave her first-ever performance at the awards show, singing “Both Sides Now.”

On stage at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, Mitchell was joined by Brandi Carlile, Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, Sista Strings, Lucius, and Blake Mills. Watch the performance below.