Hear Mariah Carey Join Ariana Grande On “yes, and?” Remix

Ariana Grande added another #1 hit to her pile with “yes, and?” Now the song — the sole advance single from Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine — might become an historic chart-topper for Rock Hall nominee Mariah Carey too.

As of 2020, when “All I Want For Christmas Is You” first hit #1, Carey boasts 19 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, just one shy of the Beatles’ record of 20. She’s been angling to pull even with the Fab Four for in recent years, most obviously by hopping on a 2022 remix of Latto’s “Big Energy,” based on the same Tom Tom Club sample used on Carey’s “Fantasy.” That one only made it to #3. Could “yes, and?” climb back to the top with Mariah on the remix? It’s possible, but it would likely have to be a stan-powered effort because the song is currently way down at #21, not really within striking distance of #1.

Early in Grande’s career, she was often compared to Carey, which supposedly rubbed Carey the wrong way. But if there was ever beef, it was squashed by the time the two singers teamed up on a rework of Carey’s “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson in 2020. They got together on stage to perform that song at Madison Square Garden over the holidays.

Upon announcing this remix, Grande wrote the following on Instagram:

i cannot believe the words i am typing ……

Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!

there truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally

Hear the “yes, and?” remix below.