For the past couple years, Clairo has been sporadically hosting a show on the taste-making broadcast platform NTS Radio. On Valentine’s Day, she recorded the tenth episode of the show and included an unreleased demo of her own among her playlist of picks.

Clairo’s most recent album was 2021’s Sling. Since then, she’s put out a couple stray demos and popped up as a featured guest in a bunch of different places.

Check out the demo and the whole show below.