Watch Chvrches Perform Love Is Dead Tracks For Kimmel

Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches released their third album, Love Is Dead, earlier this year. Throughout the album cycle so far, they’ve appeared on The Tonight Show and covered a wide swath of artists that included The 1975, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this month, they also released a brand-new song, “Out Of My Head,” that was a collaboration with J-pop group Wednesday Campanella.

Yesterday, they took the outdoor stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a mini-concert. They did four Love Is Dead tracks: “Miracle,” “Get Out,” “Graves,” and “Never Say Die.” Watch the full show below.

Love Is Dead is out now via Glassnote.