Drake Postpones Even More Shows

Drake and Migos’ Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour is facing further challenges. Two shows in Miami have been postponed — they were supposed to take place tonight (9/21) and tomorrow (9/22) at Miami’s American Airlines Arena, but according to the venue, “due to circumstances beyond our control,” the dates have been bumped back to Tuesday, 11/13 and Wednesday, 11/14. Tickets for the 9/21 show will be honored on 11/13, and tickets for the 9/22 show on 11/14. TMZ cites production issues as the reason for the postponement.

This isn’t the first postponement of the tour. The string of dates were supposed to start at the end of July, but they were pushed back due to production issues and shows were rescheduled. Then, the new start date was further delayed. Drake later had to postpone his hometown show in Toronto, which was scheduled for late August, and his team cited “circumstances beyond our control.” Drake and Migos played the first night of the tour in Kansas City, and they’ve made it through a few cities, including New York, since then.

On the bright side, Drake and Meek Mill squashed their beef onstage in Boston, and Kanye thinks Drake’s stage show looks incredible. And if the people of Miami are disappointed about the postponement, hey, at least Drake handed out a million dollars to people on the street there for the “God’s Plan” video earlier this year.