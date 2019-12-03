Mountain Man – “You And I” (Wilco & Feist Cover)

Among other distinctions, 2019 will go down as the year musicians started constantly covering Wilco. Despite the fact that Jeff Tweedy’s band just released their best album in years and are sounding better than ever on the road, they seem to have crossed over the threshold into legacy status because suddenly the tributes are pouring in.

Over the summer, Chicago-based music podcast Better Yet released all of god’s money, for which 13 indie artists covered the full Yankee Hotel Foxtrot tracklist plus beloved YHF-era B-sides. The UK music mag Uncut then packaged its November 2019 issue with Wilco Covered, a comp featuring Wilco songs recorded by a higher-profile collection of indie acts like Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Low, and Courtney Barnett. Tracks from that comp have trickled online gradually, from the likes of Cate Le Bon, Twin Peaks, and Whitney.

Today another Wilco Covered track is available to the public. This one is by Mountain Man, the recently reunited Appalachian folk group featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, Daughter Of Swords’ Alexandria Sauser-Monig, and Molly Sarlé. Mountain Man, who are currently signed to Wilco’s former label Nonesuch, have kept the covers churning lately with takes on Kacey Musgraves, Fiona Apple, Neil Young, two John Denver songs, and “White Christmas.” Their Wilco song of choice is “You And I,” an oft-overlooked duet with Feist from 2009’s Wilco (The Album).

As you’d expect, Mountain Man have delivered a very pretty rendition of an already pretty song. Check it out below along with the original.

“You And I” is out now on Nonesuch. Purchase it here.