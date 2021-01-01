Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|rubberbandit
|Score:25 | Dec 25th, 2020
|
Again, very tempted to just cut and paste some stuff I already wrote about Adult Contemporary, but that would be cheating. I have integrity dammit. I care about the comments I make even if no one else sometimes does. I know it is not important in the grand scheme of things, but that is how I feel. This is a truly awful song with putrid production. People usually talk about (or they used to before The Lonely Island got him some cred back) Michael Bolton or Richard Marx as far as terrible soft rock artists go, but Peter Cetera puts them all to shame in my mind. He is a walking, singing charisma vacuum who sucks all joy and happiness out of the air and replaces it with hate and suffering. The man ruined Chicago which I feel the need to rep for as a resident of the state, but his solo work is so much worse. If being in love if even close to what is portrayed in this track, then I hope that I never feel it in my lifetime. 0/10.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Peter Cetera’s “Glory Of Love”
|#9
|Brigit
|Score:26 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
Hey, all my styles were derivative!
This is definitely a point where Tom and I part company as well. I agree with him on Clapton- almost nothing the man did after “Layla” has ever interested me- and I see what he’s getting at, but Winwood’s best 80s stuff, including this, was infectious and joyful. Not sure I want to know how he’d rate “Valerie,” one of my favorites of the whole decade.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#8
|Legeis
|Score:26 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
I know Tom gave “while you see a chance” a “3”.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#7
|Guy K
|Score:27 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
As soon as I saw Tom give “While You See A Chance” a 3, I knew today was going to be a problem.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#6
|Lee Chesnut
|Score:28 | Dec 25th, 2020
|
Peaking at #3 below Peter Cetera was a radiant Belinda Carlisle and her debut solo single “Mad About You.” That one gets a 10.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmdtJWmR9zQ
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Peter Cetera’s “Glory Of Love”
|#5
|SrCarto
|Score:29 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
Well, Tom and I don’t exactly see eye-to-eye on this one…
“Higher Love” is one of my favorite songs of 1986, and Back In The High Life is perhaps my favorite album from that year. I still listen to the album sometimes, and still think that it doesn’t have a weak track on it.
Speaking of not seeing eye-to-eye with today’s column, I was taken by Steve Winwood’s ‘look’ in the “Higher Love” video, to the point that I started trying to emulate it. My hair was already pretty much the same length and had the same waviness quotient as his, and I had a similar build. So, I started wearing similar clothing, specifically the jacket with an open collar shirt, and on other days the solid-color shirt (with sleeves rolled up) and solid tie. I don’t know how well I actually pulled it off, but I certainly did try.
Hmmm. That’s probably the closest I’ll ever come to a Brigit-level discussion of (my attempted) sartorial style, derivative such as it was!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#4
|jackunderscore
|Score:30 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
classic white man overbite example:
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#3
|spoonman
|Score:35 | Dec 31st, 2020
|
Just crushed. An incomparable talent.
|Posted in: MF DOOM Dead At 49
|#2
|Virgindog
|Score:35 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#1
|mt58
|Score:52 | Dec 30th, 2020
|
The 2020 Year-End Sidebar:
Spinning the wheel of thanks: five expressions of gratitude at the end of a unique year:
1:
2:
3:
4:
4a:
5:
And just when I thought that I’d never be able to sum it all up, to put a finger on what this place does for many of us… well, along comes LakeshoreLil last Wednesday…
And, that’s it, right there. You matter. You’re seen, heard, and respected. Not a bad thing to know when your head finally hits the pillow, at the end of your long day.
Happy New Year to you all, and have a great weekend. Onward to 2021! And, 1987! Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other, and, this time…
… I’m betting that you won’t need to buy a vowel.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|red_dresden
|Score:-2 | Dec 31st, 2020
|
If Winwood’s not appropriating black r&b singing then what the hell is it? Tom’s not condemning the appropriation but it’s lame variety.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love”
|#4
|SilicaDoNotEat
|Score:-3 | Dec 31st, 2020
|
MF DRUGOVERDOSE maybe the title for the inevitable posthumous album?
|Posted in: The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020
|#3
|sandro
|Score:-5 | Dec 28th, 2020
|
Well a lot of terrorists are muslim so is it really that weird that some movie has muslim terrorists in it? Is it racist to say that muslim terrorism exists?
|Posted in: Cro-Mags Singer Defends Anachronistic T-Shirt In Wonder Woman 1984
|#2
|instant_classic
|Score:-6 | Dec 29th, 2020
|
Someone bought a candy apple red taylor and an alternative rock song chord book in June of pandemic year eh? This is so cringey and cheesedick I expected Chance to pop out at the end like “Ay yo, KB what up, I’m a creeeeep, but I love my wife, ungh, yeah”.
|Posted in: Here’s Kevin Bacon Covering Radiohead’s “Creep” For His Goats
|#1
|greazy
|Score:-8 | Dec 29th, 2020
|
the actual definition of creep is a celebrity musician covering a song for goats
|Posted in: Here’s Kevin Bacon Covering Radiohead’s “Creep” For His Goats
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|clang
|Score:17 | Dec 31st, 2020
|
the year and a half period where he released Take Me To Your Leader, Vaudeville Villain, Madvillainy, and Mm.. Food might go down in history as the most fruitful two year period in history. unquestionably the best to ever do it.
|Posted in: MF DOOM Dead At 49