Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

The 2020 Year-End Sidebar: Spinning the wheel of thanks: five expressions of gratitude at the end of a unique year: 1:

Thanks to Tom and Scott for their implicit approval of our oddish little reverie. They are the reason that we have a place to meet and talk, keep company, laugh and support each other. Otherwise, I guess we’d probably be in some random Facebook group, competing for bandwidth with Aunt Linda. She’s sweet and all, but this is definitely more stimulating than her never-ending cat memes. 2:

In junior high, I had maybe one or two friends that I could talk with about records, Casey’s AT40 show, the Billboard charts, etc. Most of the others in school didn’t care much about it, and thought that those of us that did were a little bit weird. When it comes to compiling and tracking music, I’ve always felt like an outlier. And then, amazingly, what happens at my advanced age? Along comes youze guys and gals. Thanks for the validation for all of it, especially when I crack wise with my dumb “Backstabbers” joke, for like, the eleventy-ninth time. 3:

The TNOCS Against Malaria 2020 Fundraiser ends tomorrow… and you did it: over $1100 raised in just three weeks, resulting in over 500 mosquito nets provided to those in need! It’s just incredible. I am very grateful to you for letting me promote this worthy cause. 4:

Whenever I think about coming up with a bit, a song, videomash, graphic, or video for our squad, I am very mindful that the extra content is not everyone’s cup of tea. So thanks for your tolerance and for being such good sports, as you patiently put up with my stuff. 4a:

Speaking of that: your generous and kind words about the Christmas video were very thoughtful – and very moving. I appreciated every comment. (i-bear: you put me away – I was a certified puddle of soup.) 5:

I could go on and on about the great fun that we’ve had here in 2020, with four dozen examples of times that you all made me laugh out loud, silently cry, think, learn, and perhaps best of all: try to be a better person. I think about all of you as a group of good friends who I miss when we’re offline. I wonder a lot about how all of you are coping in these difficult times, and I look forward to meeting up with you here three times a week, just to make sure that you’re OK. And just when I thought that I’d never be able to sum it all up, to put a finger on what this place does for many of us… well, along comes LakeshoreLil last Wednesday… And, that’s it, right there. You matter. You’re seen, heard, and respected. Not a bad thing to know when your head finally hits the pillow, at the end of your long day. Happy New Year to you all, and have a great weekend. Onward to 2021! And, 1987! Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other, and, this time… … I’m betting that you won’t need to buy a vowel.