The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

Lists December 31, 2020 1:32 PM By Scott Lapatine

...and the real 28 best songs of this year

We made it through 2020 and our reward is a trip down memory lane through the best comments made on Stereogum in this godforsaken year. Thanks to everyone who read and responded to our articles during quar. As an independent publication we are especially reliant on music fans who visit us as a daily habit and not just when a post about Grimes lands in your feed.

I always promise some big upgrades in this year-end up wrap-up post and this year is no different. We have some big upgrades coming! Better late than never. Tomorrow is Stereogum’s 18th birthday and obviously I needed to test for 18 years before I give you guys working avatars and comment editing, etc.

Before we get to the big countdown, I also wanna give you a bonus list of the 28 best songs of 2020. I know we already published our favorite songs list, but I had to wait until my staff was on vacation before I posted the real list. See you in the comments.

THE REAL 28 BEST SONGS OF 2020

28

Lil Yachty's Saved By The Bell theme remake

27

David Guetta's EDM tribute to George Floyd

26

The "foreskin restoration anthem" from that guy on How To With John Wilson

25

Rita Wilson's "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan"

24

The muzak Supergrass cover commissioned for a psoriatic arthritis medicine

23

The song Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé wrote after she dumped him via People magazine for clout chasing

22

Punk water brand Liquid Death's metal song based on hate comments from their Instagram

21

Raffi's song about Portland's Wall of Moms

20

This Radiohead cover by Ellie from The Last Of Us Part II

19

Jimmy Fallon singing that kid's "dinosaurs having a party" song

18

Jeff Daniels' "Trumpty Dumpty Blues"

17

The anti-lockdown song by Eric Clapton and Van Morrison

16

The antibodies song by Cousin Greg from Succession

15

Yodel Boy's song about cow farts for Burger King

14

The debut bop by Vin Diesel

13

The debut bop from His Holiness the Dalai Lama

12

A 10 hour remix of "Jaja Ding Dong"

11

The Tyga remix of the TikTok hit about light-up Skechers

10

The debut single from the credit card company Mastercard

09

The Coronavirus PSA from Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health

08

"We Didn't Start The Fire" covered by an AI trained on Jay-Z songs

07

Norm Macdonald's song about eating bats

06

This medley from Trolls World Tour

05

Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends' heartwarming John Lennon cover

04

This metalcore cover of Joe Exotic's "Here Kitty Kitty"

03

"Baby Shark" but it's about hand washing

02

Puddle Of Mudd's viral Nirvana cover

01

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

THIS YEAR’S 50 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#50  dansolo
Score:83 | Jul 4th

Y’all it’s past the filing deadline. He’s not running for President he’s just being his obnoxious self.

Posted in: Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, Elon Musk Endorses
#49  rubberbandit
Score:83 | May 28th

Eh. The link was in poor taste, but the sentiment behind it was good. He is at least trying.

Posted in: Matty Healy Deactivates His Twitter After Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet
#48  marko
Score:83 | Jan 8th

Obviously the father is Dr Arnold Klein, celebrity dermatologist.
Posted in: Grimes Announces Pregnancy With Instagram Photo
#47  thatsmyboye
Score:84 | Sep 8th

look at this photograph
Posted in: Save Stereogum Album Is Out Now
#46  cokeparty
Score:84 | Apr 25th

No one man should have all that power.

Posted in: Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire
#45  jackunderscore
Score:85 | Jun 2nd

Fuck the police, fuck the president, fuck anybody on the side of white supremacy.
Posted in: YG – “FTP”
#44  blochead
Score:85 | May 28th

I hate this guy as much as the next clown. But his intentions here were pretty obviously not self serving. Please don’t tell anybody I defended him. At least not publicly.

Posted in: Matty Healy Deactivates His Twitter After Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet
#43  Yung
Score:85 | Jan 5th

they shouldn’t even have to explain this. there’s little money in streaming for alternative artists, get that bag.
Posted in: Mannequin Pussy: “Why We’re Playing Coachella”
#42  BanksyWasFramed
Score:86 | Jul 31st

Daniel Ek is the prime example of what is wrong with tech. He was a rich guy who became a billionaire off a company that spent over a decade not making money. And its business strategy is underpaying the core laborers of the business. Tech is basically just multi-level marketing scams now.
Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
#41  Decatur Or
Score:86 | Jun 26th

I can’t wait to get a Stereogum shirt.
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#40  storkknees
Score:86 | Mar 25th

live fast, die young, anti-vaxxers, do it well
Posted in: M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine
#39  JojoTheTaker
Score:88 | Jul 5th

Who would have thought Axl Rose would be more progressive than Krist Novoselic

Posted in: Axl Rose Fights With Surgeon General On Twitter, Says He’s Obligated To Speak Up About Politics
#38  Chazpod
Score:90 | Aug 15th

You want truth? Better start digging. Not into news. Or facts. Or newsfacts. Those aren’t to be trusted. There’s only one place left to dig. The ground. But watch out for holes. One if by land, two if by C-section. If you have to ask, then you’ll never know. Crypts aren’t just for the dead anymore. Mountains?! There haven’t been mountains for decades. Those things you’ve seen? Paid rock formations #Soros. Ever notice how your shadow vanishes at the same time each day? Weather on the 8s. Could it be more obvious?? Follow the creek bed to see what you see. Four out of five dentists aren’t. Cookie dough was never going to give you salmonella. What other lies have you bought? And where can you sell them? The stock price of salvation will be the true teller. Just wait.

Posted in: Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against “Trump’s Calculated Dismantling Of USPS”
#37  superdonkeypiss
Score:90 | Jul 1st

Posted in: Three’s A Crowd
#36  jackunderscore
Score:91 | Jun 3rd

America’s response:
Posted in: Don Henley Urges Congress To Pass More Punitive Piracy Laws, Calling Takedown Practice “A Relic Of A MySpace Era In A TikTok World”
#35  conner5real
Score:91 | Mar 5th

*REALiTi
Posted in: Grimes Is Still Concerned About Income Inequality But “Can Make An Exception” For Elon Musk
#34  bornslippy
Score:94 | Oct 20th

Coincidentally, $0.50 is also Trump’s tax bill this year.
Posted in: 50 Cent Endorses Donald Trump: “I Don’t Care Trump Doesn’t Like Black People”
#33  thiscity
Score:94 | Jun 25th

i understand the desire to be cynical but i think at this point in american history stripping the confederacy of any cultural power it has left is a worthy pursuit, even if it’s a fairly minor step towards the overall goal of dismantling white supremacy.
Posted in: Dixie Chicks Change Name To The Chicks, Share New Song “March March”
#32  storkknees
Score:94 | Jun 16th

Change it to Alex Gantebellum
Posted in: Alex G Officially Drops The (Sandy)
#31  superdonkeypiss
Score:94 | Jun 10th

What—and I cannot stress this enough—the fuck.

https://static.stereogum.com/uploads/2020/02/Dogleg-Melee-artwork-1581086705-640×640.png
Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020 So Far
#30  Great Garloo
Score:95 | Jul 31st

Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
#29  catfishhunter
Score:95 | Jul 27th

Black metal guy thinks T-swift bit his album cover which also features a black and white photo of trees.

Watch out first year photography majors…cease & desists are in the mail.
Posted in: Emperor Frontman To Taylor Swift: My Culture Is Not Your Costume
#28  frob bongzales the lound architect
Score:95 | Jun 29th

stereogum is one of the like three Good Websites left so they can have all my money
Posted in: Save Stereogum: An ‘00s Covers Comp
#27  TechnoSandwich
Score:96 | Oct 6th

Riff in peace
Posted in: Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65
#26  satoritime
Score:97 | Sep 22nd

Framing antiracism as a bourgeois idea, when it’s an absolutely essential part of working-class solidarity, is pretty fucking heinous. It’s fine if you think the band’s a bit on-the-nose or that Talbot isn’t exactly a great songwriter (hell, I’d be inclined to agree), but there’s only so many approaches you can take to denigrating their message before you start to sound a little suspect.
Posted in: IDLES “Represent Everything That Is Wrong With Contemporary Cultural Politics” Says Fat White Family Frontman
#25  byers
Score:98 | Sep 14th

Someone should ask him his thoughts on Chinese Democracy, and thus precipitate his most confused, nonsensical rant on any subject, ever.
Posted in: Trump Declares Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” The Greatest Music Video Of All Time
#24  J_Realtime
Score:99 | Aug 6th

Fuck this guy
Posted in: Kanye West Implies His GOP-Backed Campaign Is Intended To Hurt Biden
#23  Yung
Score:99 | Mar 25th

Posted in: M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine
#22  dototto
Score:100 | Sep 8th

Posted in: Save Stereogum Album Is Out Now
#21  bakedbeans
Score:100 | Jan 16th

Holy shit! Given the trajectory of media, what what has happened to so many absolutely *beloved* web institutions (RIP Deadspin, RIP The Awl, RIP so many others), this is astounding and joyous news. Could not be happier about this. I’m beaming.
Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
#20  18f
Score:103 | Jul 8th

holy shit fuck this dumb band
Posted in: Lady A, The Band, Sue Lady A, The Singer
#19  Decatur Or
Score:103 | May 25th

[me every time I sit down to a meal with loved ones]: “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.”
Posted in: Doja Cat Addresses Incel Chat Room Controversy: “I Personally Have Never Been Involved In Any Racist Conversations”
#18  makepacer
Score:105 | Jul 15th

Late Registration
Posted in: Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Is Over
#17  ProfessorHolmes
Score:106 | Jul 20th

I’m not well-informed enough to have an opinion on this.

Posted in: Dua Lipa Tweets In Support Of Albanian Nationalism
#16  inthedeadofknight
Score:106 | Jul 1st

LOLZ at people saying she needs saved. She’s just as big of an egomanical lunatic as the other two.
Posted in: Three’s A Crowd
#15  EltonJoel
Score:106 | May 5th

It’s sweet they named their kid after a Bob Iver song
Posted in: Grimes & Elon Musk Have A Baby Boy Named X Æ A-12
#14  bakedbeans
Score:106 | Jan 16th

CONGRATS @SCOTTGUM CONGRATS @GUMSTAFF
Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
#13  Juice Drinksteen
Score:108 | Aug 27th

Elton John, Stereogum Commenter
Posted in: Elton John Says Current Pop Hits Are “Not Real Songs” Unlike Those By Father John Misty And Conan Gray
#12  monsters
Score:109 | Jul 11th

“The A in their name stands for Antebellum and always will. If they are truly committed to racial equality, why do they want to maintain that association, especially when it means making a public, intentional stand to disregard me and my rights?”

spot on.

Posted in: Lady A Explains Why Co-Existence With Country Band Will Not Work: “Lady Antebellum Has Erased Me From Every Platform”
#11  bakedbeans
Score:116 | Jan 16th

“Also, launching later this year, a robust new user experience will be sure to delight and infuriate Stereogum’s dedicated commentariat in equal measure,” Lapatine said.”
Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
#10  Decatur Or
Score:117 | Jul 31st

This motherfucker has over $4 billion and I can’t name one of his songs.
Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
#9  thiscity
Score:117 | Jul 8th

this shit is depressing, man. i understand the mood on kanye around here has become extremely hostile, for obvious reasons. at this point i don’t begrudge anyone who thinks he’s an idiot or an asshole or a monster, but personally this just makes me really sad. i’ve spent the last few years really uncomfortable with people who try to diagnose him with all kinds of mental disorders from the comfort of their own homes, but these are just not the words of a man who has his shit together.

this is probably going to be controversial here but whatever: i really do think kanye is someone who is trying to do good in this world. that’s not an excuse for his current beliefs at all, it just makes the whole thing even more tragic to me. i think you can see that with the homeless shelters he’s trying to build in wyoming, the money he’s donated to george floyd’s family and other causes, and his pre-trump era politics. i don’t think it has ever been clear to him how much his trump support hurts vulnerable people, and i don’t think he has the slightest inkling of how dangerous anti-vaxx beliefs are. i actually think he has a point that the democrats have historically held the black vote hostage by being better than the republicans but not caring enough about the black community to make a positive impact. i mean he literally brings up that awful Biden quote from the breakfast club interview. but he’s too insulated in his wealth and comfort to understand just how much republican policies harm the people on the ground, and besides that too far gone to focus that basic thought into anything like an actual ideology.

i don’t know what my point is. we could have seen this as far back as yeezus if we’d been paying attention, probably even further. i’m just tired of watching this man spiral. tired of getting my hopes up again when he puts out a new song or video that feels like he’s got it again, only to get another interview like this a week later. it feels like the people in his life are not looking out for him. he’s making them money, after all. i know kanye himself keeps saying that he’s not crazy, but when he’s saying all this crazy shit it’s hard to take him at his word.
Posted in: Kanye West Disavows Donald Trump & Comes Out As Anti-Vaxxer In Wild Interview About Presidential Platform
#8  Y*B*B
Score:118 | Jan 16th

AVE IMPERATOR LAPATINE
Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
#7  Scott Lapatine
Score:123 | Oct 13th

I don’t know if today’s All Access donor wants to be identified further but TOUGH.

I have been friends with David since ninth grade. David had cooler taste in music than me — he introduced me to Smashing Pumpkins — and yet I’m the one with a struggling music blog and he’s merely a celebrated civil rights attorney specializing in exonerations and wrongful convictions, police misconduct, LGBTQ+ rights, prisoners’ rights, and advocacy for victims of sex abuse. In your face, David.

David once tried to get me to see Suede on their first US tour but I didn’t wanna go / hadn’t heard of them. Sad! But we did see Black 47 a couple of times in high school. We were really into Black 47.

Thanks to David for donating and picking this awesome song!
Posted in: The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”
#6  conner5real
Score:127 | Nov 2nd

nobody cared. until he put on the mask…
Posted in: Travis Scott Deactivated His Instagram After Fans Mocked His Batman Costume
#5  armyofwires
Score:130 | Sep 15th

This is the first I’m hearing about Noel Gallagher being an asshole.
Posted in: Noel Gallagher Refuses To Wear A Mask
#4  storkknees
Score:130 | Jan 17th

Nick Cave and The Bad Takes
Posted in: Nick Cave Says Kanye Is Our Greatest Artist Right Now
#3  321letsjam
Score:132 | Aug 12th

The point he is making is that moral certainty with no nuance or compassion is akin to religious fervor, and he’s right. The framing of this article supports his point.

Posted in: Nick Cave Addresses “Cancel Culture”
#2  armyofwires
Score:144 | Jul 31st

fuck you you fucking fuck
Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
#1  Jimmie Manning
Score:195 | Oct 27th

Adam dancing with Rosie.

Even though it wasn’t from the professional photographer, and was instead taken by a guest, this was easily our favorite wedding photo.
Posted in: The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)”
Scott Lapatine Administrator
Comments

