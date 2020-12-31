The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020

this shit is depressing, man. i understand the mood on kanye around here has become extremely hostile, for obvious reasons. at this point i don’t begrudge anyone who thinks he’s an idiot or an asshole or a monster, but personally this just makes me really sad. i’ve spent the last few years really uncomfortable with people who try to diagnose him with all kinds of mental disorders from the comfort of their own homes, but these are just not the words of a man who has his shit together. this is probably going to be controversial here but whatever: i really do think kanye is someone who is trying to do good in this world. that’s not an excuse for his current beliefs at all, it just makes the whole thing even more tragic to me. i think you can see that with the homeless shelters he’s trying to build in wyoming, the money he’s donated to george floyd’s family and other causes, and his pre-trump era politics. i don’t think it has ever been clear to him how much his trump support hurts vulnerable people, and i don’t think he has the slightest inkling of how dangerous anti-vaxx beliefs are. i actually think he has a point that the democrats have historically held the black vote hostage by being better than the republicans but not caring enough about the black community to make a positive impact. i mean he literally brings up that awful Biden quote from the breakfast club interview. but he’s too insulated in his wealth and comfort to understand just how much republican policies harm the people on the ground, and besides that too far gone to focus that basic thought into anything like an actual ideology. i don’t know what my point is. we could have seen this as far back as yeezus if we’d been paying attention, probably even further. i’m just tired of watching this man spiral. tired of getting my hopes up again when he puts out a new song or video that feels like he’s got it again, only to get another interview like this a week later. it feels like the people in his life are not looking out for him. he’s making them money, after all. i know kanye himself keeps saying that he’s not crazy, but when he’s saying all this crazy shit it’s hard to take him at his word.