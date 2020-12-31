The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2020
...and the real 28 best songs of this year
We made it through 2020 and our reward is a trip down memory lane through the best comments made on Stereogum in this godforsaken year. Thanks to everyone who read and responded to our articles during quar. As an independent publication we are especially reliant on music fans who visit us as a daily habit and not just when a post about Grimes lands in your feed.
I always promise some big upgrades in this year-end up wrap-up post and this year is no different. We have some big upgrades coming! Better late than never. Tomorrow is Stereogum’s 18th birthday and obviously I needed to test for 18 years before I give you guys working avatars and comment editing, etc.
Before we get to the big countdown, I also wanna give you a bonus list of the 28 best songs of 2020. I know we already published our favorite songs list, but I had to wait until my staff was on vacation before I posted the real list. See you in the comments.
THE REAL 28 BEST SONGS OF 2020
Lil Yachty's Saved By The Bell theme remake
David Guetta's EDM tribute to George Floyd
it's lazy and easy to joke that something feels like it was scripted by Sacha Baron Cohen but also pic.twitter.com/7hFkUbNIsn— Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) May 31, 2020
The "foreskin restoration anthem" from that guy on How To With John Wilson
Rita Wilson's "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan"
The muzak Supergrass cover commissioned for a psoriatic arthritis medicine
The song Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé wrote after she dumped him via People magazine for clout chasing
Punk water brand Liquid Death's metal song based on hate comments from their Instagram
Raffi's song about Portland's Wall of Moms
This Radiohead cover by Ellie from The Last Of Us Part II
Jimmy Fallon singing that kid's "dinosaurs having a party" song
Jeff Daniels' "Trumpty Dumpty Blues"
The anti-lockdown song by Eric Clapton and Van Morrison
The antibodies song by Cousin Greg from Succession
Yodel Boy's song about cow farts for Burger King
The debut bop by Vin Diesel
The debut bop from His Holiness the Dalai Lama
A 10 hour remix of "Jaja Ding Dong"
The Tyga remix of the TikTok hit about light-up Skechers
The debut single from the credit card company Mastercard
The Coronavirus PSA from Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health
"We Didn't Start The Fire" covered by an AI trained on Jay-Z songs
Norm Macdonald's song about eating bats
This medley from Trolls World Tour
Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends' heartwarming John Lennon cover
This metalcore cover of Joe Exotic's "Here Kitty Kitty"
"Baby Shark" but it's about hand washing
Puddle Of Mudd's viral Nirvana cover
Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"
THIS YEAR’S 50 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#50
|dansolo
|Score:83 | Jul 4th
|
Y’all it’s past the filing deadline. He’s not running for President he’s just being his obnoxious self.
|Posted in: Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, Elon Musk Endorses
|#49
|rubberbandit
|Score:83 | May 28th
|
Eh. The link was in poor taste, but the sentiment behind it was good. He is at least trying.
|Posted in: Matty Healy Deactivates His Twitter After Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet
|#48
|marko
|Score:83 | Jan 8th
|
Obviously the father is Dr Arnold Klein, celebrity dermatologist.
|Posted in: Grimes Announces Pregnancy With Instagram Photo
|#47
|thatsmyboye
|Score:84 | Sep 8th
|
look at this photograph
|Posted in: Save Stereogum Album Is Out Now
|#46
|cokeparty
|Score:84 | Apr 25th
|
No one man should have all that power.
|Posted in: Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire
|#45
|jackunderscore
|Score:85 | Jun 2nd
|
Fuck the police, fuck the president, fuck anybody on the side of white supremacy.
|Posted in: YG – “FTP”
|#44
|blochead
|Score:85 | May 28th
|
I hate this guy as much as the next clown. But his intentions here were pretty obviously not self serving. Please don’t tell anybody I defended him. At least not publicly.
|Posted in: Matty Healy Deactivates His Twitter After Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet
|#43
|Yung
|Score:85 | Jan 5th
|
they shouldn’t even have to explain this. there’s little money in streaming for alternative artists, get that bag.
|Posted in: Mannequin Pussy: “Why We’re Playing Coachella”
|#42
|BanksyWasFramed
|Score:86 | Jul 31st
|
Daniel Ek is the prime example of what is wrong with tech. He was a rich guy who became a billionaire off a company that spent over a decade not making money. And its business strategy is underpaying the core laborers of the business. Tech is basically just multi-level marketing scams now.
|Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
|#41
|Decatur Or
|Score:86 | Jun 26th
|
I can’t wait to get a Stereogum shirt.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#40
|storkknees
|Score:86 | Mar 25th
|
live fast, die young, anti-vaxxers, do it well
|Posted in: M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine
|#39
|JojoTheTaker
|Score:88 | Jul 5th
|
Who would have thought Axl Rose would be more progressive than Krist Novoselic
|Posted in: Axl Rose Fights With Surgeon General On Twitter, Says He’s Obligated To Speak Up About Politics
|#38
|Chazpod
|Score:90 | Aug 15th
|
You want truth? Better start digging. Not into news. Or facts. Or newsfacts. Those aren’t to be trusted. There’s only one place left to dig. The ground. But watch out for holes. One if by land, two if by C-section. If you have to ask, then you’ll never know. Crypts aren’t just for the dead anymore. Mountains?! There haven’t been mountains for decades. Those things you’ve seen? Paid rock formations #Soros. Ever notice how your shadow vanishes at the same time each day? Weather on the 8s. Could it be more obvious?? Follow the creek bed to see what you see. Four out of five dentists aren’t. Cookie dough was never going to give you salmonella. What other lies have you bought? And where can you sell them? The stock price of salvation will be the true teller. Just wait.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against “Trump’s Calculated Dismantling Of USPS”
|#37
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:90 | Jul 1st
|
|Posted in: Three’s A Crowd
|#36
|jackunderscore
|Score:91 | Jun 3rd
|
America’s response:
|Posted in: Don Henley Urges Congress To Pass More Punitive Piracy Laws, Calling Takedown Practice “A Relic Of A MySpace Era In A TikTok World”
|#35
|conner5real
|Score:91 | Mar 5th
|
*REALiTi
|Posted in: Grimes Is Still Concerned About Income Inequality But “Can Make An Exception” For Elon Musk
|#34
|bornslippy
|Score:94 | Oct 20th
|
Coincidentally, $0.50 is also Trump’s tax bill this year.
|Posted in: 50 Cent Endorses Donald Trump: “I Don’t Care Trump Doesn’t Like Black People”
|#33
|thiscity
|Score:94 | Jun 25th
|
i understand the desire to be cynical but i think at this point in american history stripping the confederacy of any cultural power it has left is a worthy pursuit, even if it’s a fairly minor step towards the overall goal of dismantling white supremacy.
|Posted in: Dixie Chicks Change Name To The Chicks, Share New Song “March March”
|#32
|storkknees
|Score:94 | Jun 16th
|
Change it to Alex Gantebellum
|Posted in: Alex G Officially Drops The (Sandy)
|#31
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:94 | Jun 10th
|
What—and I cannot stress this enough—the fuck.
https://static.stereogum.com/uploads/2020/02/Dogleg-Melee-artwork-1581086705-640×640.png
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020 So Far
|#30
|Great Garloo
|Score:95 | Jul 31st
|
|Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
|#29
|catfishhunter
|Score:95 | Jul 27th
|
Black metal guy thinks T-swift bit his album cover which also features a black and white photo of trees.
Watch out first year photography majors…cease & desists are in the mail.
|Posted in: Emperor Frontman To Taylor Swift: My Culture Is Not Your Costume
|#28
|frob bongzales the lound architect
|Score:95 | Jun 29th
|
stereogum is one of the like three Good Websites left so they can have all my money
|Posted in: Save Stereogum: An ‘00s Covers Comp
|#27
|TechnoSandwich
|Score:96 | Oct 6th
|
Riff in peace
|Posted in: Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65
|#26
|satoritime
|Score:97 | Sep 22nd
|
Framing antiracism as a bourgeois idea, when it’s an absolutely essential part of working-class solidarity, is pretty fucking heinous. It’s fine if you think the band’s a bit on-the-nose or that Talbot isn’t exactly a great songwriter (hell, I’d be inclined to agree), but there’s only so many approaches you can take to denigrating their message before you start to sound a little suspect.
|Posted in: IDLES “Represent Everything That Is Wrong With Contemporary Cultural Politics” Says Fat White Family Frontman
|#25
|byers
|Score:98 | Sep 14th
|
Someone should ask him his thoughts on Chinese Democracy, and thus precipitate his most confused, nonsensical rant on any subject, ever.
|Posted in: Trump Declares Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” The Greatest Music Video Of All Time
|#24
|J_Realtime
|Score:99 | Aug 6th
|
Fuck this guy
|Posted in: Kanye West Implies His GOP-Backed Campaign Is Intended To Hurt Biden
|#23
|Yung
|Score:99 | Mar 25th
|
|Posted in: M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine
|#22
|dototto
|Score:100 | Sep 8th
|
|Posted in: Save Stereogum Album Is Out Now
|#21
|bakedbeans
|Score:100 | Jan 16th
|
Holy shit! Given the trajectory of media, what what has happened to so many absolutely *beloved* web institutions (RIP Deadspin, RIP The Awl, RIP so many others), this is astounding and joyous news. Could not be happier about this. I’m beaming.
|Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
|#20
|18f
|Score:103 | Jul 8th
|
holy shit fuck this dumb band
|Posted in: Lady A, The Band, Sue Lady A, The Singer
|#19
|Decatur Or
|Score:103 | May 25th
|
[me every time I sit down to a meal with loved ones]: “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.”
|Posted in: Doja Cat Addresses Incel Chat Room Controversy: “I Personally Have Never Been Involved In Any Racist Conversations”
|#18
|makepacer
|Score:105 | Jul 15th
|
Late Registration
|Posted in: Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Is Over
|#17
|ProfessorHolmes
|Score:106 | Jul 20th
|
I’m not well-informed enough to have an opinion on this.
|Posted in: Dua Lipa Tweets In Support Of Albanian Nationalism
|#16
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:106 | Jul 1st
|
LOLZ at people saying she needs saved. She’s just as big of an egomanical lunatic as the other two.
|Posted in: Three’s A Crowd
|#15
|EltonJoel
|Score:106 | May 5th
|
It’s sweet they named their kid after a Bob Iver song
|Posted in: Grimes & Elon Musk Have A Baby Boy Named X Æ A-12
|#14
|bakedbeans
|Score:106 | Jan 16th
|
CONGRATS @SCOTTGUM CONGRATS @GUMSTAFF
|Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
|#13
|Juice Drinksteen
|Score:108 | Aug 27th
|
Elton John, Stereogum Commenter
|Posted in: Elton John Says Current Pop Hits Are “Not Real Songs” Unlike Those By Father John Misty And Conan Gray
|#12
|monsters
|Score:109 | Jul 11th
|
“The A in their name stands for Antebellum and always will. If they are truly committed to racial equality, why do they want to maintain that association, especially when it means making a public, intentional stand to disregard me and my rights?”
spot on.
|Posted in: Lady A Explains Why Co-Existence With Country Band Will Not Work: “Lady Antebellum Has Erased Me From Every Platform”
|#11
|bakedbeans
|Score:116 | Jan 16th
|
“Also, launching later this year, a robust new user experience will be sure to delight and infuriate Stereogum’s dedicated commentariat in equal measure,” Lapatine said.”
|Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
|#10
|Decatur Or
|Score:117 | Jul 31st
|
This motherfucker has over $4 billion and I can’t name one of his songs.
|Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
|#9
|thiscity
|Score:117 | Jul 8th
|
this shit is depressing, man. i understand the mood on kanye around here has become extremely hostile, for obvious reasons. at this point i don’t begrudge anyone who thinks he’s an idiot or an asshole or a monster, but personally this just makes me really sad. i’ve spent the last few years really uncomfortable with people who try to diagnose him with all kinds of mental disorders from the comfort of their own homes, but these are just not the words of a man who has his shit together.
this is probably going to be controversial here but whatever: i really do think kanye is someone who is trying to do good in this world. that’s not an excuse for his current beliefs at all, it just makes the whole thing even more tragic to me. i think you can see that with the homeless shelters he’s trying to build in wyoming, the money he’s donated to george floyd’s family and other causes, and his pre-trump era politics. i don’t think it has ever been clear to him how much his trump support hurts vulnerable people, and i don’t think he has the slightest inkling of how dangerous anti-vaxx beliefs are. i actually think he has a point that the democrats have historically held the black vote hostage by being better than the republicans but not caring enough about the black community to make a positive impact. i mean he literally brings up that awful Biden quote from the breakfast club interview. but he’s too insulated in his wealth and comfort to understand just how much republican policies harm the people on the ground, and besides that too far gone to focus that basic thought into anything like an actual ideology.
i don’t know what my point is. we could have seen this as far back as yeezus if we’d been paying attention, probably even further. i’m just tired of watching this man spiral. tired of getting my hopes up again when he puts out a new song or video that feels like he’s got it again, only to get another interview like this a week later. it feels like the people in his life are not looking out for him. he’s making them money, after all. i know kanye himself keeps saying that he’s not crazy, but when he’s saying all this crazy shit it’s hard to take him at his word.
|Posted in: Kanye West Disavows Donald Trump & Comes Out As Anti-Vaxxer In Wild Interview About Presidential Platform
|#8
|Y*B*B
|Score:118 | Jan 16th
|
AVE IMPERATOR LAPATINE
|Posted in: Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Selling Stereogum To Founder Scott Lapatine
|#7
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:123 | Oct 13th
|
I don’t know if today’s All Access donor wants to be identified further but TOUGH.
I have been friends with David since ninth grade. David had cooler taste in music than me — he introduced me to Smashing Pumpkins — and yet I’m the one with a struggling music blog and he’s merely a celebrated civil rights attorney specializing in exonerations and wrongful convictions, police misconduct, LGBTQ+ rights, prisoners’ rights, and advocacy for victims of sex abuse. In your face, David.
David once tried to get me to see Suede on their first US tour but I didn’t wanna go / hadn’t heard of them. Sad! But we did see Black 47 a couple of times in high school. We were really into Black 47.
Thanks to David for donating and picking this awesome song!
|Posted in: The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”
|#6
|conner5real
|Score:127 | Nov 2nd
|
nobody cared. until he put on the mask…
|Posted in: Travis Scott Deactivated His Instagram After Fans Mocked His Batman Costume
|#5
|armyofwires
|Score:130 | Sep 15th
|
This is the first I’m hearing about Noel Gallagher being an asshole.
|Posted in: Noel Gallagher Refuses To Wear A Mask
|#4
|storkknees
|Score:130 | Jan 17th
|
Nick Cave and The Bad Takes
|Posted in: Nick Cave Says Kanye Is Our Greatest Artist Right Now
|#3
|321letsjam
|Score:132 | Aug 12th
|
The point he is making is that moral certainty with no nuance or compassion is akin to religious fervor, and he’s right. The framing of this article supports his point.
|Posted in: Nick Cave Addresses “Cancel Culture”
|#2
|armyofwires
|Score:144 | Jul 31st
|
fuck you you fucking fuck
|Posted in: Spotify CEO To Musicians: “You Can’t Record Music Every Three Or Four Years And Think That’s Going To Be Enough”
|#1
|Jimmie Manning
|Score:195 | Oct 27th
|
Adam dancing with Rosie.
Even though it wasn’t from the professional photographer, and was instead taken by a guest, this was easily our favorite wedding photo.
|Posted in: The Number Ones Bonus Tracks: Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)”