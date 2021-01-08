Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

TNOCs crew, I know I have not been the most consistent in my contributions. It is no secret that 2020 has been a hard year for everyone, and that has been doubly so in the Bix/GBear household. It started on the 2nd of January, when GBear ended up in the ER. Little did we know that he wouldn’t be home for good for 7 weeks. During that time, GBear lost 50 pounds, only building his strength back with help from his therapists. There have been other things that happened this year, many well documented in here, and all along the TNOCs crew has helped me maintain my sanity, thank you. Things have improved, maybe 2020 coming to an end plays into it. GBear’s appetite has returned, along with it the weight. Looking at old pictures, he seems to have returned to what he looked like a few years back, nothing like the pictures I took of him in care facility. On that subject, we are lucky he left the care facility before the pandemic. So, what do you get a husband for Christmas when the two of you need nothing? The Beatles and LEGO gave me an unexpected answer. LEGO has Beatle art sets where you can make a LEGO portrait of one of the four Beatles. I looked at the box and thought, why not make a portrait of GBear in LEGO. I was limited by the color of the dots in the set, but I think I captured him. He liked it so much he suggested I make one of myself, it’s my new user icon. Anyway, it lifted his spirits and his self-esteem. It was definitely the most unique Christmas gift he’s ever received. Happy 2021 everyone. Let’s make it better than 2020, as if that will be hard to do.