Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we released a new backend user management system and it was buggy, so we made some adjustments: you now must log in with the email address for your account, not username. The display name will be the display name you originally chose with that email. Eventually you’ll be able to change that, but if you just can’t wait, you can email me and I’ll manually change it for you. If you don’t yet have an account, you should probably wait until next week to sign up. And of course we are also having cache problems, so if the homepage or All Articles view or RSS has not updated for you since Thursday, hold tight — we will get it all resolved over the weekend.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:31 | Apr 9th
We knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier. He was so huge for 11 year old me. Tupac had passed, and all the anger I had (for no apparent reason) needed a new musical mirror to reflect off of; enter DMX. His first three albums are all classics, and it’s really impossible to encompass the grip he had on the hip hop world in that span. He was a god. Such intensity, such passion in every single word. He’ll always hold a special place in my memory. He had such a troubled life, I hope he’s at peace now. Here’s the soundtrack for the rest of the day (the uncommon explicit version):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEeP8SdhqrU
“To live is to suffer, and to survive is to find meaning in the suffering”
I hope he found his meaning.
|Posted in: DMX Dead At 50
|WHYnOt
|Score:32 | Apr 9th
“Prince Philip arriving at the pearly gates” lol
|Posted in: DMX Dead At 50
|AdamFortune
|Score:34 | Apr 12th
“A part of me wishes I could spend the next two hours deconstructing the whole thing, but there’s levels of complexity and nuance that I really can’t go into”
She was 18 and he was 34
|Posted in: Moby Would Rather Not Discuss That Whole Natalie Portman Thing, But, Well, OK, If You Insist
|Xander Alex H
|Score:35 | Apr 9th
It’s very easy to see whhy MF DOOM’s family kept his passing under wraps for so many months. Lots of various blue-check folks with itchy Twitter fingers were grossly trying to be the first past the post in calling DMX’s death. It really gives the family no space to grieve and mourn with such an obsessive celebrity culture such as ours.
RIP DMX. A true legend. If you use, don’t use alone. And regardless if you do or don’t, I recommend learning how to use Narcan and having some handy. You may never know when it may come in handy in saving someone’s life.
|Posted in: DMX Dead At 50
|whygodwhy
|Score:36 | Apr 12th
damn this white girl has completely lost any clue she may have once had
|Posted in: Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo
|Guy Incognito
|Score:37 | Apr 13th
just testing, don’t upvote
|Posted in: An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming
|Lee Chesnut
|Score:37 | Apr 9th
Peaking at #7 behind Michael Jackson was Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart”, the first of her 7 consecutive Top 10 hits. It also happens to be her very best song. 10/10 https://youtu.be/Ud6sU3AclT4?t=1
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”
|Chicanery
|Score:38 | Apr 12th
She clearly fell backwards into a Bush and is trying to pass off the cuts as intentional.
|Posted in: Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo
|prefab
|Score:44 | Apr 9th
The thought of DMX and Prince Philip arriving at the pearly gates at the same time is…
|Posted in: DMX Dead At 50
|d-brad
|Score:53 | Apr 13th
Your best writing yet, Scott. Really moved me.
|Posted in: An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-13 | Apr 13th
I think my issue is I don’t think one instance on an entire album is enough to justify grouping these muppets in with the best band of the past decade. You could think of Deafheaven’s worst song (good luck) and none of the three songs posted in here would come close to that. It’s like, “hey, Chevelle plays downtuned riffs, they’re just like Tool and Deftones”. Nah man.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-14 | Apr 13th
ULTRAFLOP
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP
|Beef
|Score:-15 | Apr 14th
Has Been
|Posted in: Liz Phair – “Spanish Doors”
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-16 | Apr 13th
This is like if IDLES and Fontaines D.C. meshed themselves together with some California bros and a truckload of manure.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-22 | Apr 14th
MF put out an unlistenable album, his worst by far, and then got in bed with the queen snake. Bye.
|Posted in: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Teases New Song With Taylor Swift
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|mikewkpfeil
|Score:14 | Apr 13th
|
This record powerbombed me through every floor of my house. I’ve never been this satisfied on first, second, third, and fourth listens. There are layers, upon layers of incredible craftsmanship in each song. Can someone please help me, I have destroyed my house after this record got me amped the fuck up.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP