Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

We knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier. He was so huge for 11 year old me. Tupac had passed, and all the anger I had (for no apparent reason) needed a new musical mirror to reflect off of; enter DMX. His first three albums are all classics, and it’s really impossible to encompass the grip he had on the hip hop world in that span. He was a god. Such intensity, such passion in every single word. He’ll always hold a special place in my memory. He had such a troubled life, I hope he’s at peace now. Here’s the soundtrack for the rest of the day (the uncommon explicit version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEeP8SdhqrU “To live is to suffer, and to survive is to find meaning in the suffering” I hope he found his meaning.