Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Some of you experienced a site issue this week where the homepage or All Articles page was stuck on the previous day. This should be fixed now. But if you’re still not seeing it updated, clear your cache and going forward it will be current. Thanks for bearing with us. We are working hard on the new commenting platform that will be release before most of these albums see the light of day.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|thegue
|Score:33 | Apr 19th
|
George Michael’s “Father Figure: top YouTube official music video comments:
1. George Michael with that danglin’ crucifix in his left ear is the most iconic shit ever ❤️
2. You may be cool…but you will never be as cool as George Michael driving at night with sunglasses.
3. A few years back, I followed George on Twitter and I set a special notification for when he tweeted. Well he tweeted a LOT. He would tweet these long rants. and each sentence basically would be the bicycle bell sound going off on my phone. I was sleeping and my phone starts blowing up and my room mate’s sister kept saying, “someone is messaging you…” and “your phone keeps going off” like she thought it was an emergency and I was like, “It’s just george michael.” she would NOT leave me alone because she thought I was hallucinating in my sleep that George Michael was trying to call me or something. She’s like, “It’s not george michael.” I had to wake ALL THE WAY up and explain to her that yet, it was indeed George Michael blowing up my phone.
4. I’m straight as an arrow, married, masculine, and love women. But hot damn this dude could seduce a rock
5. I just got out of the service after 11 years, own a Harley, I live life on my terms, I came home and met a girl outside of a book store, she dropped her books crying, I stopped my bike and helped her pick them up, she kept apologising. She explained that her husband had cheated on her and she didn’t know what to do and I felt bad for her, well I was going to work two weeks later in the same area and she ended up being next to me at a stop light, she thanked me repeatedly for what I did for her that day on just listening and handed me a piece of paper with her phone number. She had left her ex husband and wanted to go out. We go on a date and that night we were on my motorcycle and this song came and we sat there together, me holding her, today we are engaged and I couldn’t be happier, thanks George Michael for this song.
6. His beard work is on point. Men would envy his beard work today
7. 4:53 this is my 6 year old pretending to sleep when I catch her playing with the iPad at 1 in the morning.
8. My Uber driver never looked like that
|Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”
|#9
|BixMeister
|Score:34 | Apr 21st
|
It’s been 5 years since we lost Prince.
We are lucky to have lived in his lifetime.
Thank you PRN
P.S. on prescriptions PRN means as needed. Listen to PRN PRN today.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
|#8
|padfoot24
|Score:35 | Apr 19th
|
Rollin up to the discourse between people who still watch new episodes of The Simpsons and listen to Morrissey in 2021 like
|Posted in: Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist
|#7
|gunnersaurus
|Score:35 | Apr 19th
|
My irrational hatred of all Simpsons episodes beyond season 10 is outweighed only by my very rational hatred of Morrissey, so this is very funny
|Posted in: Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist
|#6
|Jmf74
|Score:38 | Apr 21st
|
I have been a lurker here for a while, and I enjoy all your comments. A bit bummed by this review, as I have loved this song since I was in junior high. A few months ago my son was having a bad dream and he asked me to sing to him, and I could not think of anything, so I just sang him the chorus of Never Gonna Give You Up, and that made him happy. It has become part of our good night ritual, and sometimes when we’re goofing around I’ll sing some spoof lyrics to him like “You wouldn’t get this from any other Mom.” Which he usually responds with “No, no, not Rick Astley approved.” I think he knows that makes me laugh because sometimes when I ask him to do something he doesn’t want to do, he’ll say that. Anyways, this one will always be a 10++++ for me, but with music, everyone’s mileage varies, which makes this column and reading the comments fun.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
|#5
|MC_Wren
|Score:38 | Apr 19th
|
This response is IMO very unintentionally funny.
“In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me.”
Unlike most racists who would be whining about an imagined lack of pro-white laws, I think Morrissey here is upset that there aren’t laws protecting specifically Morrissey from criticism.
|Posted in: In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It
|#4
|AnistonsRevenge
|Score:39 | Apr 16th
|
How on God’s green earth does a sub-par song like “Seasons Change” block a stone-cold-10 like “What Have I Done To Deserve This” out of the #1 slot? I realize that Pet Shop Boys will always be remembered primarily for “West End Girls”, but for me, “What Have I…” was their finest moment. The Dusty Springfield parts are filled with such genuine emotion and it was so thrilling to hear her voice on the radio again.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Exposé’s “Seasons Change”
|#3
|mt58
|Score:46 | Apr 21st
|
Grab that favorite pencil!
https://mt58.net/TNOCSPuzzle.html (make sure JavaScript is enabled)
or, the old-school, print-on-paper: https://mt58.net/TNOCSPuzzle.pdf
Be sure to come back and tell us about your deft puzzlery skills!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
|#2
|Left of the Dial
|Score:49 | Apr 21st
|
Regardless of any opinion of Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley is a champion, good sport about the legacy of his song. After being invited to sing, here he is with the Toronto based Choir! Choir! Choir!. WARNING – anything with a backup of 300+ voices singing tends to gives goosebumps. ENJOY!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
|#1
|Barnable
|Score:63 | Apr 21st
|
Barnable’s Most 80-est Number One Songs of the ‘80s.
Not the brightest. Not the best. But the most-iconic examples of 80s sound, culture, and themes. Songs people immediately identify with the 80s and, perhaps, would never have been hits in any other decade.
Don’t cry, TNOCS, because it is over. Smile because we shared the journey.
1. “Don’t You (Forget About Me” Simple Minds
So, we have come to the end. Our list is finally complete. And what better and ironic way to document the excesses and exuberance of the ‘80s; the ecstasy and the originality; the glam, the hair, the power ballad, the metal, the shoulder pads, the indulgent videos, the soundtrack songs, the sax solos . . . than to end with a song with . . . none of that. A song that lands on the list, not based on its own merits, but because of what was to come.
Tom still has nearly two years left of the ‘80s to cover in this column, yet, by completing the list, I seem to be implying that the ‘80s are over. I know we’ve debated this opinion before, but, to me, the pop music of this time period had become too fabricated, too pre-packaged, too bland, too commercialized especially compared to the burst of originality and creativity spawned by new acts taking advantage of this new medium we now call music videos. Maybe that was because, by this time, I had graduated from college and began “real life,” and music became less and less of an influence on my day-to-day activities.
With respect to the song itself, “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a perfectly serviceable bit of pop escapism. No investment required. Just hum along. Nothing to really see here. What makes it stand out, however, is that voice. That deep baritone coming from someone who looks like Rick Astley. And that is what gives the song its charm. Nice enough, but rather forgettable. And then . . . Rick-rolling. For millennials and Gen Y, NGGYU is probably one of the best-known songs of the ‘80s now.
So, that is it, my friends. No more anticipation. No more late nights for me. No more cheeky hints about the next song. I plan on re-posting this list at the end of the virtual ‘80s, including a list of honorable mentions. Let me know your nominations for what songs to consider, an opportunity for everyone to participate! Just remember my arbitrary rule, only one song per artist, but feel free to let me know if I’ve missed the mark for one of your favorite artists. I do feel, however, that the list does capture the essence of the ‘80s quite well. So, when your kids ask you what the ‘80s were all about, just play them Barnable’s Playlist of the 80-est Number One Songs of the ‘80s!
The new job is working out great, and I’ve been incredibly and happily busy. I apologize for not being around as much, though I promise I have still been reading!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|roland1824
|Score:-13 | Apr 19th
|
Where was this pointed to in the episode?
This is an interpretation of a song lyric where narrator may or may not be the singer, not a real world example.
Are you familiar with the real imprisoning of Drakeo based on his rap lyrics? Were you fine with that?
Regardless, your best example is 33 years old and your suggestion that no one changes in that massive amount of time is ludicrous.
|Posted in: Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist
|#4
|chenkaiwen1
|Score:-14 | Apr 20th
|
the best I can tell, posters are mad at Morrissey for knowing stuff. The Simpsons do not have to know anything, they just insult, or ‘troll’, and that has replaced facts for those under 50. Right?
|Posted in: In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It
|#3
|roland1824
|Score:-14 | Apr 19th
|
Good example of how little details get missed (or willfully obscured) and repeated and repeated until they eventually become historical fact.
|Posted in: Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist
|#2
|tsignal
|Score:-16 | Apr 20th
|
I found the light-hearted jabs for most of the episode to be quite enjoyable. If the whole thing was like that, I’d say it was the best Simpsons episode ever! Unfortunately, the writers decided to cross the line towards outright bullying and slander in the end. nothing new, Viva Morrissey!
|Posted in: In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It
|#1
|chenkaiwen1
|Score:-17 | Apr 20th
|
When I read posts like this, I worry about all the American mass shootings. this kind of post= that kind of person.
|Posted in: In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Yossarian
|Score:7 | Apr 18th
|
If they wanted to give the full Morrissey experience, they’d cancel the air date and reschedule it for sometime next year
|Posted in: Preview The Simpsons‘ Morrissey-Inspired Episode With Music By Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie