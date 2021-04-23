Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Barnable’s Most 80-est Number One Songs of the ‘80s. Not the brightest. Not the best. But the most-iconic examples of 80s sound, culture, and themes. Songs people immediately identify with the 80s and, perhaps, would never have been hits in any other decade. Don’t cry, TNOCS, because it is over. Smile because we shared the journey. 1. “Don’t You (Forget About Me” Simple Minds

2. “Don’t You Want Me” The Human League

3. “Take on Me” A-ha

4. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” Tears for Fears

5. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” Eurythmics

6. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Bonnie Tyler

7. “Karma Chameleon” Culture Club

8. “Come on Eileen” Dexys Midnight Runners

9. “Down Under” Men at Work

10. “Time after Time” Cyndi Lauper

11. “Beat It” Michael Jackson

12. “When Doves Cry” Prince

13. “Careless Whisper” Wham!

14. “The Reflex” Duran Duran

15. “Maneater” Hall and Oates

16. “Like a Virgin” Madonna

17. “With or Without You” U2

18. “Never Gonna Give You Up” Rick Astley

19. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Whitney Houston

20. “Walk Like an Egyptian” The Bangles So, we have come to the end. Our list is finally complete. And what better and ironic way to document the excesses and exuberance of the ‘80s; the ecstasy and the originality; the glam, the hair, the power ballad, the metal, the shoulder pads, the indulgent videos, the soundtrack songs, the sax solos . . . than to end with a song with . . . none of that. A song that lands on the list, not based on its own merits, but because of what was to come. Tom still has nearly two years left of the ‘80s to cover in this column, yet, by completing the list, I seem to be implying that the ‘80s are over. I know we’ve debated this opinion before, but, to me, the pop music of this time period had become too fabricated, too pre-packaged, too bland, too commercialized especially compared to the burst of originality and creativity spawned by new acts taking advantage of this new medium we now call music videos. Maybe that was because, by this time, I had graduated from college and began “real life,” and music became less and less of an influence on my day-to-day activities. With respect to the song itself, “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a perfectly serviceable bit of pop escapism. No investment required. Just hum along. Nothing to really see here. What makes it stand out, however, is that voice. That deep baritone coming from someone who looks like Rick Astley. And that is what gives the song its charm. Nice enough, but rather forgettable. And then . . . Rick-rolling. For millennials and Gen Y, NGGYU is probably one of the best-known songs of the ‘80s now. So, that is it, my friends. No more anticipation. No more late nights for me. No more cheeky hints about the next song. I plan on re-posting this list at the end of the virtual ‘80s, including a list of honorable mentions. Let me know your nominations for what songs to consider, an opportunity for everyone to participate! Just remember my arbitrary rule, only one song per artist, but feel free to let me know if I’ve missed the mark for one of your favorite artists. I do feel, however, that the list does capture the essence of the ‘80s quite well. So, when your kids ask you what the ‘80s were all about, just play them Barnable’s Playlist of the 80-est Number One Songs of the ‘80s! The new job is working out great, and I’ve been incredibly and happily busy. I apologize for not being around as much, though I promise I have still been reading!