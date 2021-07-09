Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

“She drives me crazy…like long blonde hair…” Everywhere I went in early 1989, that’s all I heard, except when I wondered if it went, “like long white hair.” It was OK, until the song got so pervasive that it annoyed me. When their next hit came out, I fell into my typically contrarian mode, thinking it was better because its style fit in with the old soul records I was then interested in. Today I admit that “She Drives Me Crazy” is a fine piece of pop product – hook-filled, unique in sound, lean, clean, direct, easily memorable. At the time I was retreating into purism for various reasons of performance – this song writing didn’t have enough meat on its bones to ever be played at open mic – but at least it’s not as derivative as their following hit. I’ll give this and the follow-up hit a 6 and a 5 respectively, knowing full well that many of you will rank it far higher. And I say my lyric is better – I may be square, but I imagine the girl Steele is singing to with the light hair, and I’m all for it. Early 1989 caught me in a perilous time, my SU course work behind me, my friends and fellow media soldiers (including tleo) long gone, my job search failing for lack of preparation and lack of attack, my work at the local cable company unsatisfying. Youth requires irrepressible energy, the kind that propels you forward into the next adventure to the lessons and growth you can’t expect. I suck at youth, always did. I was so busy figuring out big issues and feeling the waves of life around me early on that I didn’t trust the stuff that kick-started my motor. I was a prodigy at patience, and Ambrose Bierce was right, it ain’t no gift. Soon I waited myself right out of that career path into my adult life. Which, to be honest, has been full of joy and experience in my own way, at my own pace. Greetings, TNOCS. The last several months have asked a lot of my attention. My work went from the doldrums of the pandemic, to a shrinking workplace, to a sudden unexpected increase in business, to a change in ownership, to the loss of a General Manager along with some other workers. We’ve all had to do more. Most fortunately for all of us, the new ownership is a class act, doing all they can to improve the place. I feel more productive than ever, but the oddball hours combined with household requirements and my erratic sleep means I have had no time for this wonderful hole in the wall. I started posting here in late 2018 as the chronology entered 1970, when AM radio became my eight year-old world. My mother’s ALS was progressing, and I found myself doing ever-increasing analytic work – fixing bills, responding to guest complaints. It was a pleasure remembering what turned me on when I was a maturing boy, and telling Tom that the 5 he gave “It’s Too Late” was only half the grade he should have given it was empowering. All art is politics, and writing here was a way to try to nudge conversations in right direction. Mom’s health deteriorated and the work ramped up its frustrating emphasis on reports – I began to call my work “magazine publishing,” and TNOCS was my respite. And then there’s all of you. When I wrote my piece about “It’s Too Late,” Stobgopper wrote that I needed an editor. Little did he know the great stories that have been told here, and the personalities that have bloomed. I’ll confess – even a year ago it became too much for me to appreciate all the threads. This is what I’ve missed most the last half year or so – I’m especially irked that I haven’t had a chance to use Link’s posts of past hits to correct Tom ratings. (Really, “Eternal Flame” gets a 10 and “It’s Too Late” a 5? Don’t make me look at your Roy Orbison ratings, and don’t get me started on “Backstabbers.”) But to tell the truth, I have very little to say about this era’s hits. I was very happy to see Tom’s praise of “Eternal Flame.” Tleo and I debated its merits back in the day, with t saying it didn’t deserve its cathartic ending. I’ll add that the guitar solo is perfectly tasteful and elegant, much like George Harrison’s lead on “And I Love Her.” Good on you, Tom, for mentioning the questioning lyrics – they remind me of ABBA’s similarly vulnerable “The Name of the Game” (“Would you laugh at me if I said I cared for you?”). Thank you, also, for giving “Be With You” an 8, with Debbi Peterson’s warm, sexy voice. The unfortunate truth of the Bangles is that the songwriter with the toughest material, Vicki Peterson, didn’t have a voice to match. It feels good to have a bit of time to luxuriate in writing. Monday was the first time in months where I’ve been able to mentally block out the rest of the world and focus on one task (my one creative outlet, playing guitar, has been relegated to 20 minute snatches before work). I used Monday to put together a couple of documents to help families of ALS sufferers to claim cash benefits from their long-term-care insurance. I was wracked with guilt for not doing that sooner – I know how hard the process is. But this is almost as important to me. This column and the comments section helped guide me through a treacherous time. I know I’m not the only one. Thank you all for being there. I’ll be back.